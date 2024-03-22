What would a hung parliament mean for the UK?

Take a look at the polls and you might be forgiven for thinking that the next general election is heading towards one outcome and one outcome only. But that election could be months away – even next year, and a week, let alone a month, is a long time in politics. Keir Starmer keeps reminding his party not to be complacent, and Peter Mandelson has even predicted that the next election will result in a hung parliament. If so, then what happens?

What would it mean for the country if no party wins a majority at the general election? Are there lessons from the coalition years of 2010–15 or Theresa May’s 2017 deal with the DUP? Are there better ways for minority governments to govern? What should Westminster learn from the devolved administrations? And why have we seen an outbreak of hung parliaments in recent years – and should we prepare for more?

On this week’s Expert Factor, the team take a deep dive into the confusing – and often chaotic – world of hung parliaments.

THE EXPERT FACTOR is the podcast for people who haven’t had enough of experts. Each week the directors of three leading and respected think tanks – Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Hannah White of the Institute for Government, and Anand Menon of UK in a Changing Europe – get together to discuss, debate and explain the big questions and themes that will shape the election – and the political landscape for years to come.