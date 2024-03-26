Fenris Announces Expanded Partnership with bolt
The collaboration addresses growing demand for personal and commercial lines insurance in the US
Our partnership with Fenris helps bolt partners personalize their offerings and reduce friction in the insurance buying process.”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fenris Digital, a provider of real-time insight and enrichment data, and bolt, the insurtech with the country’s largest technology-enabled insurance exchange, announced an expanded partnership to continue modernizing the insurance experience for carriers, distribution partners, and end-customers.
The strategic collaboration brings together each company’s complementary strengths in delivering real-time insights and enrichment data and insurance distribution technology and services to offer innovative solutions that remove friction in the insurance purchasing journey and enable a personalized, fast, and easy customer experience.
bolt is the leading distribution platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurance, connecting insurers, distribution partners, and customers to transform the way insurance is bought and sold. bolt will continue to leverage Fenris’ API for real-time enrichment data and insights on its insurance exchange across personal and commercial lines of business, making it easier for carriers and distribution partners to bind new business quickly and accurately.
Jen Linton, CEO of Fenris, commented: “We are delighted to build on our partnership with bolt to help enable their rapidly growing insurance exchange. As a leader in innovative data and insights serving the U.S. insurance market, we leverage our proprietary, purpose-built data set to enrich millions of insurance applications each year. But we go further than pre-fill; our data also feeds into our suite of real-time machine learning insights and algorithms, which are tuned to client results, to optimize outcomes. bolt was an early adopter of Fenris’ capabilities, and we look forward to continuing our support of the bolt team, who are building an internationally scaled ecosystem to deliver exciting, much needed innovation in distribution and servicing for our industry,” Linton adds.
"At bolt, we continue to strengthen our ecosystem of partners and capabilities to ensure we stay at the leading edge of insurance distribution and product offerings,” said David Lewin, Head of Platform at bolt. "Our partnership with Fenris helps bolt partners personalize their offerings and reduce friction in the insurance buying process.”
To learn more about Fenris Digital, visit fenrisd.com. For more information on bolt and its offerings, visit boltinsurance.com.
About Fenris:
Fenris is the single source for instant insight and data for every applicant and policyholder, with a mission to streamline and optimize across the customer lifecycle. Fenris offers a suite of predictive insights and data enrichment products in the US which are delivered in real-time via a SOC 2-compliant API platform, enabling modern customer acquisition workflows across auto, home, life, and small commercial lines.
About bolt:
bolt is the leading distribution platform for P&C insurance, uniting distributors and insurers to transform the way insurance is bought and sold. The result is the world's largest tech-enabled exchange of insurance products, including two-thirds of America's leading insurers, helping businesses of all kinds distribute insurance, expand market reach, and meet more of the insurance and protection needs of customers.
For more information, visit boltinsurance.com.
