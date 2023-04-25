Fenris Digital Brings Data Prefill to EZLynx Platform for Independent Insurance Agents

Fenris announces their latest integration with the EZLynx Connect Marketplace, a leading software solution for independent insurance agencies.
This latest integration has enabled agents using EZLynx to offer the kind of digital engagement and quick quoting experience their customers have come to expect.”
— Jennifer Linton, CEO, Fenris
RICHMOND, VIRGNIA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fenris Digital (Fenris), an insurance data innovator, is proud to announce their latest integration with the EZLynx Connect Marketplace, a leading software solution for independent insurance agencies. EZLynx Online Insurance Quoting software customers can now access Fenris’ Auto Insurance Data Prefill from within the software for greater success in application completion and conversion rates.
“This latest integration has enabled agents using EZLynx to offer the kind of digital engagement and quick quoting experience their customers have come to expect,” said Jennifer Linton, CEO of Fenris Digital. “From within their EZLynx application, agents can enable and use Fenris to instantly pre-fill the data needed for an insurance quote.”
Requiring only a name and address, Fenris matches an applicant back to its proprietary data repository with its API-first, secure technology, and then instantly provides primary named insured, registered vehicle details with vehicle identification numbers (VINs), and other drivers and autos in the household for auto insurance quoting. Fenris Auto Prefill can populate this data in seconds, replacing the time-consuming information gathering process independent agents typically have to complete to build a quote for auto insurance.
Fenris utilizes data repositories of 255+ million adults, 130+ million households, 30+ million small businesses, and complete coverage of all properties in the U.S. to enable better customer acquisition for independent agents, and is looking forward to bettering the agency workflow with this integration. More information about this integration can be found here.
About Fenris Digital
Fenris Digital is an insurance data sourcing innovator delivering a suite of API-delivered, SOC2 compliant products which leverage well-established, proprietary data repositories for Predictive Scoring, Data Enrichment and Pre-fill, and Life Event Monitoring & Alerts (LEMA), to enable modern customer acquisition workflows across auto, home, life, and small commercial lines. For more information, please visit fenrisd.com.
