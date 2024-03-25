Foster Coalition To Host Trauma Informed Care Training Conference

Alabama social workers, teachers, counselors, foster parents and grandparents raising grandchildren are encouraged to participate

Trauma children act out for different reasons than non-traumatized children. Thus, caregivers must know why they act out and how to handle the child in order to change the behavior” — Paul Berry

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foster Coalition announces a Trauma Informed Care Training Conference in person at Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church in Birmingham, AL on April 20 from 8:30 am until 12:30 pm. Topics will include What Trauma Is, How to Recognize It, How to Address it (at different ages and stages), How it Impacts Families, and more.

“All children that have been in foster care have suffered trauma. People who care for them must know how to handle them in order to not make their reactions worse," Foster Coalition’s Founder, Paul Berry said.

This one-day conference will include a panel lineup of speakers from Lifeline Children’s Services, Created Ministries, Sojourn Counseling and Alabama Baptist Children’s Home. Throughout the conference, participants can indulge in valuable conversations and receive resources at vendor tables from each of the speaker’s organizations, local church ministries and Alabama Department of Mental Health.

At least 3.5 continuing education hours will be offered for social workers and for foster families and certificates for at least 3.5 hours of training are provided for teachers and counselors. The Trauma Informed Care Training Conference will close with a Q&A following the panel. *Programming is subject to change.

Registration is open to anyone who works with children who have experienced trauma. Please refer to the registration page to see pricing concerns.

For media and sponsorship inquiries, email Ayanna at contact@theeditquetteagency.com

About Foster Coalition

The Foster Coalition is an Alabama non-profit organization operating as a 501(C)(3) tax-exempt corporation. Working to improve the lives of foster children through education, media, church ministries, and community building. Helps local foster organizations, agencies, and ministries unite to provide effective collaborative services at a level above what they can accomplish working independently. Foster Coalition does not perform any of the united entity services.