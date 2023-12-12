Beta Mu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc Partners with Local Organizations to Host Toy Drive

Free toys are awaiting for local families in the Phoenix Metropolitan area

We want to bring joy to every child in our community during the holidays.” — Patience Walton, Beta Mu Sigma’s Director of Public Relations and Historian

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s the season of giving back and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., Phoenix Alumnae Chapter, in partnership with Faye Gray Community Center and Toys for Tots, will host a Toy Drive on Saturday, December 23 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. MST at the Faye Gray Recreation Center, 5550 S 20th St, Phoenix, AZ 85040.

“United through the GLD (Giving, Learning, Developing) Foundation, Faye Gray Community Center, and Toys for Tots, we want to bring joy to every child in our community during the holidays. This partnership is more than just distributing toys, it’s a shared commitment to fostering smiles and sowing seeds of hope for a brighter future in the hearts of our youngest community members,” said Patience Walton, Beta Mu Sigma’s Director of Public Relations and Historian.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to register to ensure their child receives a free, wrapped toy as it is on a first-come, first serve basis. To register, click here.

Join us in creating a memorable holiday season for local children in need. Start today by spreading the word and use hashtags #GLDToyGiveaway #BMSPhoenixAlumnae #FayeGrayRecCenter #ToysforTots.

To stay up to date with Beta Mu Sigma, visit our website and follow us on social media!

Instagram: @phoenixsgrhos

Twitter: @phoenixsgrhos

Facebook: Beta Mu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc

Media Contact:

NaTyshca Pickett

epistoleus@phoenixsgrho.com

ABOUT SIGMA GAMMA RHO SORORITY, INCORPORATED:

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was founded on November 12, 1922, on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis by Seven African-American Women Educators. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated has welcomed more than 100,000 collegiate and professional women from every profession. The sorority has more than 500 chapters in the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Ghana, Germany, South Korea, U.S. Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates and most recently Japan.

ABOUT GLD FOUNDATION:

Founded in 2020, the GLD Foundation inspires action and supports communities. They’re driven by a firm belief in the power of humanity and work hard to ease the burdens faced by those they work with. Join them in making the community better where people of all ages and backgrounds get a fair chance in life by visiting www.gldfoundation.org