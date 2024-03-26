GLYNNdesignbuild: How to Reconcile the Tiny House Movement With the Need for Individual Space

Britt and Aaron Glynn This extensive remodel in Los Feliz included a full re-imagining of the interior and exterior spaces. Architecture and Construction by GDB. Landscape by Jeff Lindfors, LPO inc. Photography by Paul Schefz

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLYNNdesignbuild, a renowned design-build team with a deep understanding of the Tiny House Movement, shares its top recommendations for making a tiny space "feel bigger than life." Before the era of COVID-19, considerable attention was given to the Tiny House trend. Downsizing was at an all-time high, and then the pandemic struck, bringing about the significance of personal space. Downsizing liberates by shedding clutter and enables individuals to focus on life's essentials, says GLYNNdesignbuild. Reducing unnecessary space also prompts the question: What possessions truly matter?

GLYNNdesignbuild, the leading design-build team, says they can transform a modest dwelling into a spacious haven, a need that has become more pronounced in the pandemic era. The need for individuals to have their own private space has increased. In addition to more privacy, tiny homes are a great way to save money and time on housework, cleaning, and clutter.

GLYNNdesignbuild says following these helpful recommendations can make any room feel spacious:

1. Maximizing Outdoor Spaces:

- No matter where individuals reside, they should prioritize their outdoor spaces as much as their indoor ones. They should consider the interstitial outdoor areas between neighbors and fences as integral rooms within their homes. While landscape designers understand this concept, it often receives insufficient attention during architectural planning. Incorporating outdoor considerations into the project early in the design phase is essential.

2. Bringing Nature into Urban Living:

- Even in densely urban environments, integrate elements of nature. Frame views to feature prominent natural elements such as trees, rocks, potted plants, or textured walls. Consider incorporating potted trees within living spaces to create a connection with nature.

3. Embracing Small-Scale Intricacies:

- Small spaces can offer the most intriguing design opportunities. Explore the potential of compact areas by creating intimate and captivating environments. For example, a tiny room accessed via an interior bridge can become a cherished retreat for the family. Make these small, private moments within the interior significant and engaging, providing spaces where occupants want to spend time.

4. Leveraging Furniture for Spatial Perception:

- Opt for a single large piece of furniture as the primary focal point in small rooms. Contrary to intuition, this strategy can create an illusion of spaciousness by avoiding clutter from multiple small pieces. Selecting one substantial piece of furniture enhances the room's perceived size, contributing to a more expansive ambiance.

By adhering to these principles, individuals can maximize the potential of tiny spaces, creating expansive, comfortable, and inviting homes. GYNNdesignbuild's expertise exemplifies how thoughtful design can elevate the living experience, even within the constraints of limited square footage.

GLYNNdesignbuild, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is a custom architecture and general contracting firm that offers a comprehensive range of services, including design-build, traditional general contracting, and full architectural services. While specializing in design-build projects, they frequently collaborate with architects as acting general contractors for other clients.

Established in 2002 by Aaron and Britton Glynn, the company was founded with the aim of enhancing control over the construction process, ensuring meticulous attention to quality in construction, and delivering projects to clients in a streamlined manner. Both Aaron and Britton hold Master's degrees in Architecture from the Southern California Institute of Architecture, providing them with firsthand insight into the importance of executing thoughtful design and construction. Aaron is a licensed General Contractor, while Britton is a licensed Architect, combining their expertise to provide comprehensive solutions to clients' needs.

To learn more about GLYNNdesignbuild, click here: https://www.glynndesignbuild.com/