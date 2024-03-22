Submit Release
News Search

There were 228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,623 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Twenty Five Bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

 

CS/SB 7006 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

CS/SB 1746 – Public Employees

CS/SB 1526 – Local Regulation of Nonconforming and Unsafe Structures

SB 818 – Military Leave

CS/SB 474 – Public Records

CS/CS/SB 224 – Citizen Volunteer Advisory Committees

SB 1720 – Marine Encroachment on Military Operations

SB 1512 – Controlled Substances

CS/HB 1415 – Peer Support for First Responders

CS/CS/HB 1113 – Use of Lights and Sirens on Emergency Vehicles

CS/HB 715 – Public Records

HB 533 – DNA Samples from Inmates

CS/HB 463 – Lights Displayed on Fire Department Vehicles

HB 377 – License or Permit to Operate a Vehicle for Hire

CS/CS/HB 179 – Towing and Storage

HB 83 – Trust Funds

CS/CS/HB 49 – Employment

CS/HB 487 – Lost and Abandoned Property

CS/HB 865 – Youth Athletic Activities

CS/HB 1551 – Florida State Guard

HB 5201 – Trust Funds

HB 7001 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

CS/HB 7003 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

HB 7005 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

HB 7007 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

 

To view the transmittal letters, click here and here.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Twenty Five Bills

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more