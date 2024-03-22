Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Twenty Five Bills
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
CS/SB 7006 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
CS/SB 1746 – Public Employees
CS/SB 1526 – Local Regulation of Nonconforming and Unsafe Structures
SB 818 – Military Leave
CS/SB 474 – Public Records
CS/CS/SB 224 – Citizen Volunteer Advisory Committees
SB 1720 – Marine Encroachment on Military Operations
SB 1512 – Controlled Substances
CS/HB 1415 – Peer Support for First Responders
CS/CS/HB 1113 – Use of Lights and Sirens on Emergency Vehicles
CS/HB 715 – Public Records
HB 533 – DNA Samples from Inmates
CS/HB 463 – Lights Displayed on Fire Department Vehicles
HB 377 – License or Permit to Operate a Vehicle for Hire
CS/CS/HB 179 – Towing and Storage
HB 83 – Trust Funds
CS/CS/HB 49 – Employment
CS/HB 487 – Lost and Abandoned Property
CS/HB 865 – Youth Athletic Activities
CS/HB 1551 – Florida State Guard
HB 5201 – Trust Funds
HB 7001 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
CS/HB 7003 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
HB 7005 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
HB 7007 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
