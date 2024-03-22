Mister Rogers’ Week of Kindness 2024 Events Announced
A Week of Rogers-Inspired Activities Again Planned for Central Florida in April
Many of us find that 21 years after Fred’s passing, it is important to focus on his teachings once again, perhaps now more than ever.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizers of the second annual Mister Rogers’ Week of Kindness, a week-long series of educational and public events inspired by the nationally known children’s television host and American icon, have announced the 2024 schedule of activities which will take place April 1 - 6 once again throughout the Orlando area.
— Rich Bradley, President & CEO, Buena Vista Events & Management
“Fred McFeely Rogers devoted his entire life to reminding us of some of the most important ideas of what it means to be human among humans: love, respect and kindness,” explained organizer and Buena Vista Events & Management President/CEO Rich Bradley. “Many of us find that 21 years after Fred’s passing, it is important to focus on his teachings once again, perhaps now more than ever. This is a week to re-engage with his massive body of work with some folks, and to introduce his teachings to others.”
“He was probably the kindest person I ever knew,” shared David Newell, a close friend to Fred, and more famously known as the actor who portrayed Mr. McFeely, and one of the panelists who will be on site at all of the events.
Newell will be joined by longtime Rogers employee Hedda Sharapan (in her 58th year working for Fred Rogers Productions) and Mister Rogers Neighborhood producer Margy Whitmer, and several other panelists who will be in Orlando for the week.
Details regarding the specific activities and venues are listed below.
Inside Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood: Screening and Q&A - Take a peek behind the scenes of some landmark episodes of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood with show producer Margy Whitmer, Mr. McFeely cast member David Newell, and Hedda Sharapan, Senior Fellow (The Fred Rogers Institute) and Child Development Consultant (Fred Rogers Productions). Wednesday, April 3 at the Edyth Bush Theatre in the Winter Park Library, 1052 West Morse Boulevard (Winter Park), from 7:00pm – 8:30pm. Free parking is available in the garage across the street from the library. This is a free event but requires pre-registration.
Remembering the Rogers Afternoon Tea - Join friends and colleagues of part-year Winter Park residents Fred and Joanne Rogers as we share warm stories and favorite memories of our former Winter Park Neighbors. There are very limited seats for this event. Thursday, April 4 at the Woman’s Club of Winter Park, 419 South Interlachen Avenue (Winter Park), from 2:00pm – 4:00pm. Free Street parking in the area is generally available. This is a free event but requires pre-registration.
Mister Rogers’ Prayer Breakfast of Thanksgiving and Celebration - Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood cast member and close personal friend of Fred Rogers, David Newell, headlines a discussion with Reverend Seth Cain of The Foundry Center (and author of the sermon series “The Gospel According to Fred”), Margy Whitmer (producer of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood) and Hedda Sharapan (Senior Fellow, The Fred Rogers Institute) as they share their observations, near and from a distance, as to how Mister Rogers lived out his faith as we celebrate an extraordinary life of kindness and compassion. A free continental breakfast is included, courtesy of Panera Bread. Friday, April 5 at First Orlando (formerly First Baptist Orlando), 3000 South John Young Parkway (Orlando), from 7:30am – 9:00am. Free parking is available in the church parking lot. This is a free event but requires pre-registration.
Our Orlando Neighbor, Mister Rogers – Our all-star panel from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, including David Newell, Margy Whitmer, Hedda Sharapan and costume designer Julie Saltman will share stories from their time on the program, including The Day the Witch Came to the Neighborhood! Lunch is included courtesy of Chick-fil-A. Friday, April 5 at Lonely Dog Immersive Experience, 4950 International Drive, Orlando, 32819 from 11:30am – 1:30pm (across from the Orlando International Premium Outlets). Free parking is available at Lonely Dog and in the outlet parking lot across the street. This is a free event but requires pre-registration.
Mister Rogers: THE MUSICIAN concert - Mister Rogers: The Musician is a magical night of music written and composed by Rollins College alumnus, Fred Rogers. Featuring songs from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood as well as other original compositions, this amazing evening which feature Dr. Daniel Crozier as its conductor, the nephew of Fred Rogers, who will share personal stories about the musical works as well as growing up with Mister Rogers in the family. Friday, April 5, at 7:30pm at the John M. Tiedtke Concert Hall (where both Fred and Joanne Rogers gave multiple recitals during their lives and times in Winter Park), located at 1000 Holt Avenue, Winter Park. There is parking around the concert hall and in garages on the north side of Fairbanks Avenue. Tickets are $10 and $25.
Hello Neighbor! – The Mister Rogers Walking Tour (guided) – Please join us for a fascinating lifetime journey through the adventures of Fred Rogers. You hear the tales of growing up in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and how his path led him to Winter Park for many, many years. Visit the places that were important to him in Winter Park, including the street he lived on during his visits, making Winter Park one of his true Neighborhoods! Saturday, April 6, from 10:00am – 12:00pm, departing from the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce at 151 West Lyman Street, Winter Park. This 10:00am tour, normally $42/pp, is being offered at no charge for Mister Rogers’ Week of Kindness, but does require pre-registration at https://buytickets.at/weekofkindess/1190880.
Self-Guided Mister Rogers Tours are being offered at Rollins College during the entire week.
New or gently used sweaters are being collected at events to donate to One Heart for Women and Children.
New or gently used shoes are being collected at events to donate to Addy’s Operation Shared Shoes.
For more information on the events, please visit https://www.BuenaVistaEvents.com or https://www.MisterRogersWeekofKindness.com.
