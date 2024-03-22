InventionHome® Inventor Creates Moldboard Blade Attachment Designed to Quickly and Easily Cut Grade for Roadways
EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert F. of Fort Mohave, AZ is the creator of The Cutting Edge, an attachment installed on a motor grader moldboard blade in minutes without having to remove the moldboard cutting edge. The device makes it quick and easy to cut grade for thickened edge roadways. The invention is comprised of a 1/2” hardened steel plate plasma cut to specification, attached to a moldboard motor grader blade with grade A 3/4" bolts. There could be any thickness specification, such as a 1’ slope cut to 6” depth with a 6” flat bottom, or a 6” vertical back to finish grade.
The attachment creates the perfect, thickened edge that can be modified for any depth of edge needed for a project. Users can excavate the aggregate base out from finished grade before asphalt or concrete is placed, ensuring there is a proper edge to prevent failure or deterioration. Ultimately, the attachment saves time and money on asphalt and concrete yields and labor costs.
When constructing roadways with thickened edges, grading is an essential step in preparing the subgrade to the desired elevation and cross-section. Various types of heavy machinery are commonly used for grading work in road construction projects, and the choice of such machinery depends on the specific requirements of the project, the type of soil, and the desired thickness and shape of the road edges.
Motor graders are versatile machines equipped with a long blade that can be adjusted to different angles and depths. They are commonly used for fine grading and shaping the roadbed. Motor graders are efficient in creating a smooth and even surface, including the thickened edges of roadways. Modern grading equipment often incorporates GPS or laser technology to ensure precise grading according to design specifications. As such, this technology allows for real-time monitoring and adjustments, improving accuracy and efficiency. Innovating and improving current methods is important within the road construction industry, and The Cutting Edge is the perfect, versatile product to expand manufacturer product lines with a unique and effective tool.
Robert filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Cutting Edge product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in The Cutting Edge can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
