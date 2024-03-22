OAGi Releases IOF Core Ontology Version 202401

ATLANTA, GA, U.S.A., March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Open Application Group's (OAGi) Industrial Ontologies Foundry (IOF) produced the 202401 release of its suite of ontologies. Historically, this is the second release. Browse or download the whole release now at our domain-expert-friendly IOF Viewer site (https://bit.ly/IOF202401).

https://spec.industrialontologies.org/iof/ontology/core/Core/?version=release%2F202401

The Industrial Ontologies Foundry (IOF) is proud to announce the release of its second iteration, which was mainly driven by groundbreaking enhancements to the IOF Core Ontology. They include constructs that enable precise expressions of temporal relations between events and processes and powerful constraint checking and inferencing capabilities on them. The flexibility to use XML schema datetime data types or OWL Time for expressing temporal values was also provided.

Along with this new release of the IOF Core ontology, the IOF user community now has consistent, streamlined, and interoperable usage patterns for a rich vocabulary of quantity kinds and associated units of measure that can be migrated to a forthcoming IOF quantity and unit ontology. The IOF Core team collaborated with maintainers of the Quantity, Unit, Dimension and Type (QUDT) Ontology to make an OWL-compliant version (v2.1.3.4). This not only makes QUDT readable in an OWL editor but also enables certain reasoning when following the non-normative guideline document for using QUDT with IOF ontologies (https://bit.ly/IOF-QUDT ), also provided by the IOF Core team in this release. Following this guideline will not only ensure interoperable use of the QUDT but also ease of migration to the future IOF Quantity and Unit ontology.

Other notable enhancements include the representation of how and when roles are gained and lost, along with the promotion and improvement of terms from the Supply Chain Ontology that are applicable across many domains.

Dimitris Kyritsis, Professor Emeritus at EPFL, Switzerland & Senior Adviser at the University of Oslo, Norway, stated, "This release represents a significant milestone in advancing semantic interoperability and temporal reasoning capabilities within the IOF ecosystem. By providing comprehensive guidelines and resolving compatibility issues, we aim to empower users to leverage ontology-driven solutions effectively."

The IOF Core Ontology continues to evolve as a foundational resource for semantic interoperability across diverse domains. Users are encouraged to explore the new features and provide feedback to further enhance the ontology's utility.

Join the IOF Community to ensure that IOF products address your industry needs and show your customers your commitment to a cutting-edge approach to turn data into wisdom. Visit the OAGi IOF Web Site (https://oagi.org) to learn more.

About OAGi and IOF

OAGi is a non-profit standards organization with the mission to improve data interoperability within and among enterprises by developing data standards, ontologies, and other resources. The IOF is an OAGi division.