Greene Towne Montessori School Hosts Parent Education Workshop for Summer Transitions Featuring Coach Coral Edwards
Parent Education Workshop | Shifting Gears From School to Summer: Empowering Parents with Transition Tools and Tips | Thursday, April 4, 2024 | 6:30 p.m.PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greene Towne Montessori School is delighted to announce an upcoming Parent Education Workshop focused on summer transitions. This workshop will feature evidence-based coach Coral Edwards, offering parents effective strategies to navigate the shift from the school year to the summer break smoothly.
Scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 6:30 p.m., the workshop promises to provide valuable insights and practical advice, enabling parents to make the most out of the summer months. Attendees will learn techniques to ensure a seamless transition and discover resources to support their families during this period.
"We are excited to welcome Coral Edwards back for this important event," said Emily Bittner, Montessori Director at Greene Towne Montessori School. "At Greene Towne, we recognize the significance of supporting parents through various stages of their children's development. This workshop offers practical skills to empower families and promote well-being."
To reserve a spot at this informative workshop, interested participants are encouraged to RSVP at gtms.org/ParentEd. The event is open to all members of the community seeking tools and tips for navigating the transition from the school year to summer break.
Greene Towne Montessori School has a longstanding commitment to fostering a supportive community that values mental health and parental well-being. By hosting events like these, the school aims to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and offer valuable resources to parents facing the unique challenges of parenthood.
Established in 1966, Greene Towne Montessori School has been serving families residing in and around Logan Square, Center City, and various neighborhoods across Philadelphia. The recent relocation to a new, custom-designed 30,000 square foot facility underscores the school's dedication to meeting the growing demand for high-quality, accredited, and licensed early childhood education in the region.
For more information about Greene Towne Montessori School, including admissions and programs from infancy through Lower Elementary school, please visit www.gtms.org.
