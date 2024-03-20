Submit Release
Greene Towne Montessori School invites families for a Spring Open House

Quiet reading time in a toddler classroom

Math bead chains in the Primary classroom

Toddler Circle Time

Greene Towne Montessori School Friends and Family Open House | Saturday, April 13, 2024 | 9 to 11 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greene Towne Montessori School is excited to invite families and friends with young children to explore our school during our Open House event on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 9 to 11 a.m. The event will take place at 55 N. 22nd Street in Philadelphia. Please RSVP at www.gtms.org.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities tailored to newborns to 6-year-olds, including crafts and interactive experiences. Additionally, guests will have the chance to tour all three floors of our Montessori classroom environments, where the school’s innovative educational approach is nurtured, as well as the newly-opened rooftop playdeck.

Each environment in the school is carefully curated according to the Montessori philosophy in a custom-designed 30,000 square feet building.

“Our newly expanded facility allows us to serve a greater number of children and families. We are excited to meet the growing demand for high quality, accredited education for young Philadelphia families,” says Head of School Sarah Sweeney-Denham. “At our Open House, children get to try out Montessori activities, while their families learn more about the program from our Montessori accredited teachers. It’s a great way to see what children experience here each day and to get a sense of our community.”

Greene Towne Montessori School offers programs for children from infancy through elementary school, including Montessori & Me Playgroup, Toddler, Preschool, Kindergarten, and Elementary levels, and also regular educational events for parents.

Greene Towne is dedicated to fostering a community that values mental health and support for parents. By hosting events such as these, Greene Towne aims to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and provide valuable resources for those facing the unique challenges of parenthood. Since 1966, Greene Towne has served young families who live and work in and around Logan Square, Center City, and across many Philly neighborhoods. For more information about the school, admissions, and Lower Elementary, visit www.gtms.org.

Nicole Leapheart
Greene Towne Montessori School
+1 2155636368
nleapheart@gtms.org
