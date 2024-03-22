Vice Mayor of Naples, Laura Lieto, Visits Naval Support Activity Naples

Discussions revolved around various aspects of regional and maritime security, urban development within the Capodichino area, and disaster response preparedness. The meeting resulted in the City of Naples and NSA Naples Capodichino being equally eager to increase coordination on urbanization projects. Vice Mayor Lieto’s visit to Capodichino follows the Mayor of Naples's visit to Allied Joint Force Command Naples earlier this week.

Vice Mayor Lieto is dual hatted as the Vice Mayor of the Città Metropolitana di Napoli and Councilor for Urban Planning. Her focus is on the urbanization process of Naples as it continues to increase its capacity for tourists while hosting over 2,000 U.S. Navy personnel neighboring the Capodichino airport.

“I am grateful for the hospitality of our Italian hosts and the partnership with Vice Mayor Lieto and the mayoral staff. NSA Naples looks forward to continuing to support the City of Naples in its efforts to urbanize the Capodichino area,” said Capt. Randazzo. “As guests in Naples, we are committed to being the tenant of choice onboard Capodichino while ensuring maximum partnership between us and our Italian hosts.”

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing optimism about future collaboration and partnership prospects. Vice Mayor Lieto and U.S. Navy leadership affirmed their commitment to working together closely to promote regional security and stability, underscoring the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation.

"It was a pleasure to host Vice Mayor of Naples, Laura Lieto, at Naval Support Activity Naples Capodichino today. As an urban planner, Vice Mayor Lieto is involved in the metro-area master construction plan,” said NAVEUR/AF Executive Director, Juliet Beyler. “During her visit, we talked about the vital role the U.S. Navy's headquarters in Europe plays in providing regional security from its strategic location in Naples. Generations of Sailors, Marines, Navy Civilians and families have called this incredible, Neapolitan neighborhood their home and I look forward to working with Vice Mayor Lieto on future projects that benefit all residents."

The partnership between Naples and the U.S. Navy has existed for over 70 years—almost as long as the NATO alliance. This year NATO will celebrate 75 years of its existence and the cooperative bonds between Italy, the U.S. and members of the alliance. Our partnership stands as a testament to the longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation, highlighting the collective determination to ensure a safe, secure and livable urban environment for our Italian and American communities.

NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., Allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central areas of operation.

