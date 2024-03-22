CloudDefense.AI Introduces Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)
With our new DSPM feature, users can now have greater visibility and control over their data security posture, enabling them to mitigate risks effectively and protect their assets.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudDefense.AI, a leading provider of cloud security solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest tool, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), designed specifically for your cloud environments.
— Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI
In response to the growing demand for robust cloud security solutions, CloudDefense.AI has developed DSPM to empower cloud users with enhanced data protection capabilities.
With DSPM, users can gain comprehensive visibility into their cloud environments, allowing them to effectively monitor and manage their data security posture. By leveraging advanced algorithms and intelligent analytics, DSPM provides real-time insights, enabling businesses to identify and address security risks before they escalate into potential threats.
CloudDefense.AI's DSPM solution offers a suite of essential features. It enables sensitive data tracking, allowing organizations to identify and monitor critical information across their cloud resources. With advanced vulnerability identification capabilities, it helps detect potential weaknesses within cloud configurations and infrastructure. Moreover, its attack path elimination feature assists in identifying and eliminating possible avenues for security breaches, ensuring powerful protection.
CloudDefense.AI is always striving to make cloud security easier for everyone. Their latest addition of DSPM is a big step forward in this mission. It shows how committed they are to helping keep the cloud safe from cyber threats.
About CloudDefense.AI:
CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.
Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, CDR, to the exclusive HackerView™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.
Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.
