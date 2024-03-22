Government Communications calls for media to apply for accreditation ahead of the Presidential Imbizo in Ekurhuleni

Government Communication and Information system (GCIS) calls on members of the media wishing to cover the forthcoming District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo in Tsakane Township under the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality to apply for accreditation.

The DDM Presidential Imbizo will take place on the 11th of April 2024.

Government Ministers, MECs and the Mayors in the Ekurhuleni municipality are expected to conduct several community outreach activities ahead of the Presidential Imbizo. The details of each outreach will be communicated through a media advisory.

Journalists applying for accreditation are advised to complete the accompanying form in full and email it to Bathabile Mthimunye on: Bathabile@gcis.gov.za

The deadline for the submission of applications is 12h00 on Friday 22 March 2024.

Enquiries:

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147