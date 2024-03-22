Submit Release
Border Management Authority briefs media ahead of Easter period, 25 Mar

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato will on Monday, 25 March 2024 hold a media briefing to outline the accelerated security control measures at the ports of entry during Easter period. 

The BMA, which is the third law enforcement service in the Republic, will also announce border control issues and deployments, requirements for travellers as well as adjusted operational hours at the ports.

Members of the media are invited to the briefing as follows: 

Date: Monday, 25 March 2024 
Time: 12h00
Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Press Conference Room, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, PRETORIA

Live Streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA&nbsp;
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA&nbsp;
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Enquires:
Mmemme Mogotsi 
Cell: 072 856 4288 (WhatsApp)
E-mail: mmemme.mogotsi@bma.gov.za  

