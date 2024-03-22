Modern Costa Rican Oasis “Shuniya” Hits Auction Block via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Shuniya, Nosara, Costa Rica Shuniya, Nosara, Costa Rica Shuniya, Nosara, Costa Rica Shuniya, Nosara, Costa Rica Shuniya, Nosara, Costa Rica

Nestled in the heart of Nosara, modern mansion offers unparalleled luxury and tranquility in Costa Rica’s most desired community

With Shuniya, bidders have a rare opportunity to obtain a newly-constructed, highly-amenitized retreat in Costa Rica’s most desired community.” — Katie Lawless Ballard, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Shuniya," a newly completed modern mansion nestled in the heart of Nosara, Costa Rica, one of the region’s most promising getaway destinations, is set to hit the auction block this month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in partnership with Nathaniel Jackson of Costa Rica Sotheby’s International Realty. Previously listed at $5.45 million, starting bids are expected between $2.5 million to $3.5 million, with bidding set to open on April 17 and close on April 30 via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com.

Sitting on 2.21 acres of land, “Shuniya” derives its name from the Sanskrit word for "nothingness," symbolizing the tranquility and serenity it offers to its residents. The property is embedded in Costa Rica's renowned "Blue Zone," an area celebrated for its exceptional longevity among inhabitants, on the Nicoya Peninsula within the city of Nosara. Positioned along a monkey trail, where furry companions are a daily delight for nature enthusiasts, the residence boasts sweeping ocean views, convenient beach access, and abundant lush greenery, providing occupants with a "tree-house" experience nestled high amidst Costa Rica's picturesque landscapes.

Recently completed, the expansive main home features five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. Distinguished by its emphasis on exquisite interior design, the property stands out among other luxury residences in Nosara. Designed with the capacity to host large groups and families, the home offers multiple primary suites with private outdoor balconies and bathrooms adorned with tiled accents, walk-in glass showers, and bathtubs. Adding to the ambiance, a tranquil courtyard nestled at the heart of the home offers modest seating and access to the perimeter, creating an inviting gathering space within. Throughout the property, expansive windows bathe the rooms in sunlight and welcome the ambient sounds of the surrounding natural landscape, inviting guests to relish cool tropical breezes in the afternoons and to savor breathtaking evening sunsets.

"With Shuniya, bidders have a rare opportunity to obtain a newly-constructed, highly-amenitized retreat in Costa Rica’s most desired community," stated Katie Lawless Ballard, Vice President of Business Development at Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. "The beauty on display on the Nicoya Peninsula is the ultimate backdrop for the secluded luxury of this estate."

The ground floor of the home includes storage and garage space, along with a gourmet kitchen, complete with an island, barstools, custom wood cabinetry, open shelving and a 14-person dining table. Flowing seamlessly into the living room, the kitchen opens onto a spacious outdoor balcony through glass sliding doors, granting access to a stunning stone pool situated at treetop level. The ground floor also houses three bedrooms, while the second floor has two additional bedrooms and outdoor space. Solid black and white design accents adorn the space, enhancing the open floor plan and facilitating an immersive experience within the surrounding environment. The property also includes a large media room, perfect for hosting meetings during the week and family movie nights on the weekends. The top floor of the home offers a large indoor-outdoor living and entertaining space with sweeping views ranging from South Guiones all the way to Playa Ostional and the San Juan mountains. Shuniya also features a guest house located below the main house, including an open kitchen and living area, bunk bedroom, large master bedroom, and private office area, ideal for hosting guests while maintaining valued privacy.

Nosara, located in the Nicoya Peninsula, is renowned for its lush beaches and attracts surfers, yogis, families, and nature enthusiasts seeking tranquility and natural beauty. With consistent waves year-round, it offers a multicultural community focused on clean air and water, abundant fresh food, and active living, reflecting the Blue Zone lifestyle conducive to longevity. The district comprises towns like Guiones, known for tourism amenities amidst jungle surroundings; Pelada, known for its serene beach; Garza, known for fishing and water activities; and Nosara town, known for authentic Costa Rican culture and cuisine, all within the prized Ostional National Wildlife Refuge, a top destination for nature lovers.

Images of the property can be viewed here.

All photo credits should be provided to Ingrid Johanning of Costa Rica Sotheby's International Realty, Wanderlust Group. The property is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,115 offices located in 84 countries and territories worldwide, including 49 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.