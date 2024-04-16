Pornography Conquered in "unDEFILED" Suspense Baseball Movie Starring Former Pro-Baseball Player

Bradford Haynes, Former Baseball Player of Dodgers Organization, stars in unDEFILED about an end-less cycle of porn addiction. Mitch Jennings (Haynes) turns on a team secret that may lose his chance at playing pro-baseball and the life of young girl being sold for sex.

"Pornography is Triggered by Worthlessness in the Brain Crippling 68% Church Going Men & 50% Pastors." - Psychologist Dr. Whisman & Pure Desire Ministries

Porn is the prerequisite to purchasing sex.” — Janice Johnson, Her Song (Tim Tebow Foundation)

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Light of Life Film's director Matthew McCaulley, Outreach Pastor of 150 attendee Journey Church, Joplin MO, made an anti-pornography movie "unDEFILED" with actor-former professional baseball player Bradford Haynes ("Stranger Things") who played pro-baseball for the Dodgers Organization. The filmmakers hope to aid men to conquer pornography addiction through the movie's story along with providing biblical resources in an 8-part video series, "Living unDEFILED," available for purchase at LivingUnDEFILED.com.

Plots from the movie come from Psychologist Dr. Kevin Whisman who has seen over 10,000 individuals in therapy. 50% have unwanted sexual thoughts and behaviors. 5000+ hours have been spent helping people recover from this epidemic. If a husband fails marriage, he often engages in porn from experiencing worthlessness and masculine identity depicted in movie clip https://www.lightoflifefilms.com/husband-fails-marriage.

"Guilt says I did bad, shame says I am bad," said Trevor Winsor of Pure Desire Ministries states.

Church leaders and film producers, Shannon Whitsett and Patty Mark, worked with McCaulley and his family, Daniel, and David, to write Dr. Whisman's research showcasing these pornography triggers throughout the suspenseful baseball backdrop in "unDEFILED." The script depicts worthlessness through Haynes character Mitch Jennings in a failing baseball career resulting in the inability to provide financially for his family. This leads to Jennings watching porn. The sale of a sex trafficking victim being sold is depicted when Zach Sale's ("Miracle from Heaven") character entices his fellow baseball teammate to get sexual fulfillment found in a run-down hotel. Watch clip https://www.lightoflifefilms.com/sex-trafficking-victim-being-sold. The team coach played by SAG Award Nominee Stelio Savante (Moses in “The Chosen”) works against this darkness speaking worth into the men.

Climatic moment of the film is when Jennings conquers his pornography addiction reaching for a Bible in his hotel after struggling to reopen a pornography site. Watch conquering porn movie clip https://www.lightoflifefilms.com/bible-conquers-pornography-addiction.

This story's plot opens the conversation about how men can escalate from pornography to in-person sexual encounters. These meet-ups are often with vulnerable young girls who are controlled through manipulation, drugs, and withholding food and other necessities. The estimated global profits of sex trafficking are $150 billion. Later in the film, the trafficked character, played by Red Letter Awards Nom'd Kalyn Elizabeth Wood ("Your Worst Nightmare") cries out, "You did this to me!" Watch clip https://www.lightoflifefilms.com/you-did-this-to-me as a response to this demand of men seeking sexual relief. Cory Kays ("Don't Say My Name") character gets addicted and takes his own life because of the pain of inadequacy.

"There are over 10,000 newly identified sex trafficking victims in the US each year with pornography creating one of the top demands," states National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Pure Desire Ministries exposes worthlessness stems from childhood. "unDEFILED" depicts through a compelling plot-point of baseball player Mitch being verbally abused by his father through his teenage years. "You're not good enough!" yells dad Jerry played by ICVM Crown Awards Best Actor Nominee Michael J. Patterson ('Running the Bases") depicted in clip https://www.lightoflifefilms.com/worthlessness-missing-home-plate-full-clip.

Stephanie Peterson ("Vindication") picked up two festival award nominations for Best Supporting Actress as Mitch's wife, Amber Jennings. She depicts the agony of not having food or milk to feed her kids and later discovers perceived sexual acts by her husband at a hotel. Jennings takes the children and separates them from the marriage. Watch clip https://www.lightoflifefilms.com/husband-fails-marriage.

"This visually shows how 'Pornography use increases the marital infidelity rate by more than 300%," as stated in an article by Mission Frontiers.

Pure Desire Ministries reveals that 68% of church-going men and 50% of pastors use pornography regularly within the secrets of their lives. An opposite perspective comes from a controversial podcaster Pearl Davis in an interview with celebrated journalist, Jason Whitlock, discussing the topic of pornography, "The real problem is women not sleeping with their husbands." Emerson Eggerich's NY Times Best-Selling book "Love & Respect" explains when women feel unloved by their husbands, they struggle to honor their man. This cycle leads to men feeling disrespected.

unDEFILED picked up a Best Picture win at the SoCal Film Awards, 15 festival award nominations at Red Letter Awards and The International Christian Film Festival. Award selection later 2024.

"unDEFILED" releases May 10, 2024 on Apple TV and Tubi and is available on Amazon Prime. Resources available at www.unDEFILEDmovie.com

Sex Trafficking Victim Being Sold in Awarded "unDEFILED" starring Bradford Haynes who played professional baseball for the Dodgers Organization