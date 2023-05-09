Actress Jenn Gotzon's Teen Book, "Beauty & Likes" Aids Against Suicide as Summer amps up with Body Image Insecurities

Amazon Best-Selling “The Farmer and The Belle” creator Jenn Gotzon presents their Teen Book, "Beauty & Likes: Experiencing God's Truth about Your Looks," & Biblical Beauty Documentary, "What is True Beauty?," during NTD Global Chinese Beauty Pageant inter

International Model & Award-Winning Actress Jenn Gotzon Creates 5-Part Strategy Helping Young Adults Battle Depression & Low Self-Esteem Caused by Social Media

"Beauty & Likes" is a reminder that no matter what you are going through, you can prevail, and there's always hope.” — Whitney Reynolds, Host of Emmy-Nominated Whitney Reynolds Show.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the start of social media, depression has increased by 52% resulting in a 25% increase in teen suicide. Jenn Gotzon, creator of the family franchise "The Farmer and The Belle," is championing these mental health challenges through their young adult book, "Beauty & Likes: Experiencing God's Truth about Your Looks" and companion documentary "What is True Beauty?" narrated by Jenn Gotzon releasing May 12 on YouTube.

Award-winning couple, Gotzon (Forgiven, My Daddy is in Heaven) and actor husband, Jim E. Chandler (Chang Can Dunk, Inheritance), starred in and produced the Amazon Best-Selling Christmas comedy movie about inner beauty, "The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland," with their book and jewelry line on QVC.

The young-adult book, "Beauty & Likes: Experiencing God's Truth about Your Looks," authored by twenty-four-year-old Morgan Threadgill, Gotzon, and youth therapist Dr. Lynnette Simm is based on biblical and psychological truth. The issues covered in "Beauty & Likes" were worked through by a test group of adolescents from 12 to 18 to ensure that each segment is relatable and contains practical strategies to build confidence against body image insecurities.

Every chapter has several quick-to-read parts: personal story, psychological understanding, renewal prayer, an affirmation tool, and questions to go deeper.

The five main topics covered in the easy-to-read book include affirmative transformative thinking: (Section 1) Magnificent Masterpiece: builds acceptance in your appearance, (Section 2) Overcomer: inner healing from negative words and criticism, (Section 3) Joyful Giver: are beauty strategies based on 1 Peter 4:10 - use whatever gift you have received to serve others, (Section 4) Obedient to My Calling: creates confidence in doing your life purpose, and (Section 5) Open My Heart: is paradigm-shifting gaining your love and acceptance from God versus people and social media.

Foreward chapters include "More than Likes" by social media influencer Hailey Julia, "A Soul under Construction" by Kendall Daigle's mother, Michelle, in her remembrance, "Reset Makeup Tips" by celebrity makeup artist Jacqui Phillips and "Scholarship Opportunities" by 15x Emmy-Winner News Personality, PBR Now co-host and founder of Grit & Grace Nation Fanchon Stinger.

Accompanying materials include the biblical beauty documentary "What is True Beauty?" available for free beginning May 12 (with ads) on Christian Movies Youtube Channel https://youtu.be/33NC6_EN81Q and streaming on SalemNow (without ads) with the purchase of the fan-favorite family movie "The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland." The new documentary "What is True Beauty?" walks the viewer through a prayer-focused therapy-like session with action-forward tools to reimagine your body image and overcome negative thinking about your looks.

The second companion item to the teen book is the #Beauty Bracelet (as seen on QVC) engraved with the five sections from "Beauty & Likes: Experiencing God's Truth about your Looks": Magnificient Masterpiece, Overcomer, Joyful Giver, Obedient to my Calling and Open my Heart. The words on the Tiffany-inspired coin bracelet create a visual reminder of one's value.

"Beauty & Likes: Experiencing God's Truth about Your Looks" and #Beauty Bracelet are available on Amazon or for a discount with promo code JENNGOTZON on www.TheFarmerandTheBelle.net.

Booking and speaking inquiries for Jenn Gotzon is available by contacting SDI Entertainment at sdi.entertainment.pr@gmail.com.

[Trailer] "What is TRUE BEAUTY?" a film narrated by actress Jenn Gotzon to accompany the teen book "Beauty & Likes: Experiencing God's Truth about Your Looks"