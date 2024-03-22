TDOC Hosts ‘One-Stop Reentry Shop’ Job and Resource Fair

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Correction’s (TDOC) Community Resource Center (CRC) in Jackson is teaming up with local agencies to host a ‘One-Stop Reentry Shop’ focused on providing essential resources to justice-involved individuals.

At the event, attendees can receive educational support, assistance in obtaining identification, and opportunities for housing and employment.

WHAT: ‘One-Stop Reentry Shop’ Job and Resource Fair

WHEN: Thursday, March 28, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: TDOC CRC, 362 Carriage House Drive, Jackson, TN 38305

Participating agencies include Blue Oval, DAT Staffing, the Department of Human Services, West Tennessee Legal Services, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, and the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, among many others.

TDOC CRCs provide access to a multitude of services and resources and are available to anyone on probation, parole, or formerly incarcerated.

For more information about the event, contact Employment Specialist Tanjanika Rollins at (731) 421-6880.