Looking for a summer job in natural resources?
The DNR is hiring seasonal park aides to work in Iowa state parks and forests this summer. If you have a passion for the outdoors, are looking for an active job and enjoy helping people, consider spending your summer in one of Iowa's most beautiful natural spaces. Learn more on the DNR's employment web page or contact a specific state park office to inquire about summer jobs at that location. Come join our team!
Parks needing seasonal employees:
- Brushy Creek State Recreation Area, Lehigh
- Clear Lake State Park, Clear Lake
- Dolliver State Park, Lehigh
- Elk Rock State Park, Knoxville
- Geode State Park, Danville
- Honey Creek State Park, Moravia
- Lacey-Keosauqua State Park, Keosaqua
- Lake Ahquabi State Park, Indianola
- Lake Anita State Park, Anita
- Lake Manawa State Park, Council Bluffs
- Lake of Three Fires State Park, Bedford
- Lake Wapello State Park, Drakesville
- Maquoketa Caves State Park, Maquoketa
- McIntosh State Park, Ventura
- Nine Eagles State Park, Leon
- Springbrook State Park, Guthrie Center
- Walnut Woods State Park, West Des Moines
- Wilson Island State Recreation Area, Missouri Valley