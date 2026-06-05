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Iowa DNR to host an open house on the Pecan Grove State Preserve

MUSCATINE, Iowa - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is holding an open house on June 16, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Discovery Park Environmental Learning Center, 3300 Cedar St., Muscatine, to discuss a newly developed forest stewardship plan, and to answer questions on habitat management and other topics of interest related to the 23-acre Pecan Grove State Preserve, southwest of Muscatine.

This will be a come-and-go open house format with staff from various programs on hand to answer questions.

If you have special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, please contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or  Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

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Iowa DNR to host an open house on the Pecan Grove State Preserve

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