InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Fireproof Continuous Elevator that Helps People Quickly Escape Building Fires
John K. of Corpus Christi, TX, a retired member of the US Army and a disabled veteran, is the creator of the Fire Escape Tube, a clear, heavy duty, fireproof plastic tube that functions as a fire escape elevator system. The tube is installed on the side of a building and features cycling foot platforms that operate via a cable and pulley, allowing several people to escape the upper floors of a burning building continuously and safely. The tube extends down the outside of a building and has several foot platforms throughout, varying depending on the number of floors.
The foot platform would be attached to a cable that runs from the top of the building to the bottom, utilizing a large weight resistant wheel or gear to maintain continuous operation without electricity or other sources of power. These moving platforms would operate like an elevator, transporting people to the bottom of the building during any type of building emergency like fires or active shooter situations. Firefighters can also utilize the system to help fight the fire and guide people out of the building safely. Fireproof materials used in construction maximize safety for anyone stepping into the elevator system.
Markets for products designed to help people escape fires encompass a vast and dynamic range of safety and emergency equipment aimed at protecting individuals and property during fire incidents. These products are essential for residential, commercial, industrial, and public spaces to ensure swift and effective evacuation in the event of a fire. For multi-story buildings and homes, emergency escape ladders and scaffolding are currently the only means of safely exiting upper floors during a fire.
These ladders and platforms are designed to be sturdy enough to support individuals during evacuation; however, evacuation plans that utilize these tools often require time. During a fire, people may not have the time required to evacuate via a fire escape, especially in multi-floor buildings with hundreds of people trapped inside. More suitable escape methods are necessary. The Fire Escape Tube offers a versatile solution to these emergencies and would be a significant enhancement to public safety, especially when installed on multi-story apartment and office buildings.
John filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Fire Escape Tube product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Fire Escape Tube can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com.
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions.
