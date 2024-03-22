Invesmar: A Genuine Commitment to Promoting Well-Being Through Sustainable Practices

Invesmar Reaffirms Its Commitment to Social Development and Environmental Protection.

PANAMA, PANAMA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invesmar, a corporate conglomerate headquartered in Panama City, stands out not only for its operational excellence and focus on profitability but also for its unwavering commitment to sustainability.

Through responsible, transparent, and approachable business practices, Invesmar is dedicated to creating a positive impact on communities and the environment.

Invesmar and Its Commitment to Corporate Sustainability

Invesmar strives to make a significant contribution to development and environmental care. Its commitment is demonstrated through concrete actions across five environmental focal points:

- Biodiversity: Conservation of 1,549.69 hectares and planting of over 36,300 trees in 4 years.

- Renewable Energy: Utilization of solar panels for clean energy production.

- Water Resource: Good use plans, recovery, and reuse of water in operations.

- Emissions and Climate Change: Carbon-neutral certification for its company GreenPlus's businesses.

- Waste: Implementation of correct disposal, reuse, recycling, and circular economy practices.

Contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals of Invesmar

By aligning its operations with the United Nations' 2030 Agenda, Invesmar focuses its efforts on key objectives including decent work and economic growth (SDG 8), responsible production and consumption (SDG 12), climate action (SDG 13), and strengthening partnerships to achieve goals (SDG 17).

Invesmar understands that sustainable business success is based on job creation, efficient resource management, climate change mitigation, and collaboration across various sectors.

Proximity and Transparency

loseness to stakeholders and transparency in all operations are fundamental pillars for Invesmar.

This approach seeks to strengthen long-term bonds and relationships with partners, employees, and the general community.

In its operations, Invesmar promotes ethics, sustainability, and operational excellence, conducting each interaction and transaction with integrity.

Within this framework, Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo, CEO of Invesmar, summarizes the essence of this commitment:

"We are a holding company that generates value for well-being and promotes development Sustainably, through transparency, closeness, and a passion for continuously improving."

Social Management Through the GreenLand Foundation

For over 35 years, Invesmar has been managing its social impact through the GreenLand Foundation, demonstrating its commitment to improving people's quality of life.

In 2023, the Foundation invested USD 3.75 billion in social initiatives, directly benefiting 34,476 people throughout the year.

Looking Towards the Future

Invesmar faces challenges and opportunities with innovation, commitment, and a clear vision towards sustainability.

With nearly 5,000 employees dedicated to continuous improvement, Invesmar positions itself as a positive change agent, ready to contribute to challenges related to the environment and social development, steadfast in its commitment to generating substantial value for all stakeholders.