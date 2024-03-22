U.S. Department of Commerce Updates Trade Enforcement Regulations to Level the Playing Field for U.S. Producers and Workers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, March 22, 2024

WASHINGTON - Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced updates to its antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) regulations that will level the playing field for U.S. industries and workers by remedying unfair trade actions from foreign businesses and governments.

“The Commerce Department is serious about defending American workers and producers from illegal trade actions,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “We will continue to enforce U.S. trade law and remedy actions that undermine fair competition and U.S. companies.”

These final regulations come after the Department published proposed regulatory changes in the Federal Register in May 2023 and subsequently evaluated comments from a wide range of stakeholders including labor unions, businesses, and foreign governments. The final regulations will take effect on April 24, 2024, 30 days following publication.

The new regulations apply to various aspects of AD/CVD proceedings, including:

Strengthening the Department’s ability to counter transnational subsidies that undercut domestic U.S. industry;

Addressing market distortions that undermine U.S. manufacturers; and

Ensuring that weak labor, environmental, human rights, or intellectual property protections abroad do not provide an unfair advantage over U.S. producers.

For more information on the new regulations, please refer to the Federal Register notice.

