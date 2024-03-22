Submit Release
News Search

There were 233 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,644 in the last 365 days.

MDC offers free turkey hunting classes March 27 at Parkville

Kansas City, Mo. – Wild turkey hunting connects people with one of nature’s most interesting birds. They’re large, crafty, and a tom turkey’s loud gobbling gets the attention of everything in the spring woods. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a virtual and an in-person Introduction to Spring Turkey Hunting class from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, at the Parma Woods Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center at Parkville.

MDC staff will cover the equipment and strategies that can make participants successful turkey hunters. The instructor will talk about regulations, where to hunt turkeys, and safety. They will demonstrate some of the hen calls used to attract toms. This class will also be useful for those with some turkey hunting experience who would like to learn some new techniques and ask questions.

This class is open to participants ages 8 and older. To register for the virtual class, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4B3. To register for the in-person class, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Bw.

You just read:

MDC offers free turkey hunting classes March 27 at Parkville

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more