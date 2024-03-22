MDC offers free turkey hunting classes March 27 at Parkville

Kansas City, Mo. – Wild turkey hunting connects people with one of nature’s most interesting birds. They’re large, crafty, and a tom turkey’s loud gobbling gets the attention of everything in the spring woods. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a virtual and an in-person Introduction to Spring Turkey Hunting class from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, at the Parma Woods Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center at Parkville.

MDC staff will cover the equipment and strategies that can make participants successful turkey hunters. The instructor will talk about regulations, where to hunt turkeys, and safety. They will demonstrate some of the hen calls used to attract toms. This class will also be useful for those with some turkey hunting experience who would like to learn some new techniques and ask questions.

This class is open to participants ages 8 and older. To register for the virtual class, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4B3. To register for the in-person class, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Bw.