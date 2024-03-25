Why Practising English teachers need the Trinity CertTESOL

EBC Trinity CertTESOL x Road2Spain EBC Trinity CertTESOL

All over the world, most public, private and mixed public/private schools now require their teachers to have the Trinity CertTESOL certificate.

From Ireland to the UK, to Spain to Hong Kong, most public, private and mixed public/private schools now require their teachers to have the Trinity CertTESOL certificate. Practising English teachers who want to get into the NET scheme in Hong Kong, need to have that Trinity CertTESOL certificate! People who want to start or continue working as an English teacher in Ireland, need a Trinity College CertTESOL certificate! The same goes for anyone who wants to teach anywhere else in the world. This official TEFL certification is necessary to level up anyone's teaching career. So, don't stop a job promotion or even worse, don't lose an English teaching job. Get officially certified with EBC. Don’t take any risks, and secure an English teaching future by enrolling in the EBC Trinity CertTESOL course now!Why certification is important for practising English teachers:Practising English teachers may wonder why they need the Trinity CertTESOL certificate. This is a common question EBC gets, especially from individuals who are currently working as English teachers.However, the language education landscape is changing. Gone are the days when being a native English speaker was enough to get someone a job as an English teacher in language schools around the world. Many countries now require English teachers to have official TEFL certification from prestigious and well-established training institutions. The Trinity College CertTESOL is one of the top two in the world. After all, it is accepted and recognised by the British Council , which works in over 100 countries around the world.Because it is so widely accepted, practising teachers who have a Trinity CertTESOL have job security, since they can use their certification to work anywhere. It gives them a competitive edge and makes them valuable no matter where in the world they decide to teach.Besides the international acceptance of the Trinity CertTESOL, it also helps practising English teachers advance in their careers. The EBC Trinity CertTESOL course focuses on practical TEFL skills, equipping teacher trainees with the necessary methods and techniques to be effective at teaching English. Because of this, the certificate paves the way for English teachers to advance in their careers and get promoted. It can even make them eligible for specialised programmes for teaching.So anyone who wants to secure their job and advance in their career should enrol in the EBC Trinity CertTESOL course today!Practising English teachers, teach English in Ireland:In all its years of running the EBC Trinity CertTESOL course, one of the main types of teacher trainees that EBC gets is practising teachers who need an official TEFL certificate to carry on teaching or to get a promotion.Take Kristina, an EBC graduate from Croatia , for example. Having studied the English language, literature, and sociology as well as having earned a Master’s in Education, she was a practising teacher for some time.“I was teaching for about two, three years in a primary school and I did business English classes as well for about three years,” she shared. “And then I moved to Ireland.”Practising English teachers need recognised certification:Then, after taking some time off of teaching, she realised that she wanted to be back in the classroom. Kristina shared that she at first tried a different TEFL course, but then realised that it would not allow her to teach in Ireland. So, she looked for certification that is recognised in the country. This is when she found the EBC Trinity CertTESOL course.“I started (a different course), and then I realised, 'Oh, this is so useless. It means nothing, like I can’t even get a job in any of the schools in Ireland.' But then I came across this (the EBC Trinity CertTESOL course) and it really suited me because it was online. I’m hoping to do maybe some teaching in person and some online, so I was really interested in taking this course.“I think it’s time now to return to teaching. So I was like 'Whoa. What could I do?' And I realised that in Ireland, I think this Trinity CertTESOL and I think there was another one or two that are recognised.”Practising English teachers, teach English in Hong Kong:The same can be said for another recent application interview EBC conducted with a practising teacher in Hong Kong who needed the Trinity CertTESOL to join the NET scheme where schools in the public education sector require their teachers to have a Trinty CertTESOL to be able to teach in public schools.What is the NET scheme? It is a programme that has been launched by the Hong Kong Education Bureau to develop English language education. The initiative allows native-speaking English teachers and local teachers in Hong Kong’s public school system to work together to help students improve their English.Under this programme, a lot of importance is given to the skills and effectiveness of English teachers. This is why practising teachers who wish to join the NET scheme need the Trinity CertTESOL certificate.Course benefits that practising English teachers will love:Besides being a ticket to success in the TEFL world, the EBC Trinity CertTESOL certificate also comes with a big plus. The lifetime, worldwide job placement programme is exclusive to EBC graduates, and makes it easy for English teachers to find English teaching jobs all around the world.Calling all practising English teachers, teach abroad. Get a promotion. Enrol with EBC today:Practising teachers who want to teach in a different country, whether it’s Hong Kong, Spain, Ireland, or anywhere else…need the Trinity CertTESOL. It’s the same for those who want to climb higher in the TEFL industry and get a promotion or specialise. The EBC Trinity CertTESOL course is a ticket to the world. Invest in a secure future and enrol with EBC today!

