Move to Spain: A simple, hassle-free programme for first-timers

move to Spain Spanish student visa EBC Trinity CertTESOL x Road2Spain

EBC’s hassle-free programme will allow people to earn as certified English teachers and learn Spanish for an entire year. Read on to find out more.

ALCOBENDAS, MADRID , SPAIN, March 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, more and more people express their interest in switching things up and starting a new chapter in Spain. However, for many, the process of making such a dream happen can seem too complicated and stressful. But there is a simple, no-hassle programme that will allow people to earn as certified English teachers and learn Spanish for an entire year. Read on to find out more.Move to Spain: The simple, zero-hassle Road2Spain programme for first-timersA move to Spain can be complicated and stressful. But not with the EBC Road2Spain. This programme covers all bases, allowing people to earn, work, and study for a year in one of the most beautiful countries in the world.How does it work? The programme basically has two main parts. First is earning official TEFL certification by taking the live-streaming, online EBC Trinity CertTESOL course . Second is the one-year Spanish language learning programme, which comes with a 1-year Student Visa at a Cervantes-Institute accredited school in Spain.Move to Spain: The online EBC Trinity CertTESOL courseThe online EBC Trinity CertTESOL course is a 4-week, 200-hour Ofqual level 5 Trinity College London accredited TESOL certification course. For those who have no background in teaching English, this is basically what it means:The course trains people how to teach English correctly. After all, speaking English does not make one an English teacher. There is more to that than meets the eye! And, because the Trinity Cert TESOL certificate is accepted and recognised by the British Council , people can be official English teachers anywhere in the world.Plus, all EBC graduates get lifetime access to the worldwide job placement programme. This means that even after their time in Spain, they will still be able to find an English teaching job whenever and wherever they want.With their official TEFL certification, they will be able to teach in Spain. How does this work? First off, because they will be enrolled with a Spanish language school for a year, they will have a 1 year student visa.Spanish immigration law allows student visa holders to work up to 30 hours a week directly with this document. No need for additional paperwork and stressful processes to get a permit for this.Move to Spain: Work as a certified English teacherIt’s also interesting to note that there is a big demand for certified English teachers in Spain. This demand makes it pretty easy for certified teachers to find English teaching jobs once they move to Spain. Especially if they have an internationally accredited certificate like the Trinity Cert TESOL.So, for anyone who wants to teach English in Spain, the EBC Road2Spain is a great option.Move to Spain: Study Spanish for a yearOne of the things that stops many people from actually moving to Spain is the fear of not being able to speak the language. After all, having to work through a language barrier can be pretty intimidating. But, with the EBC Road2Spain programme, there is nothing to worry about.Spanish is a beautiful language. And, it is also one of the most spoken languages in the world, being an official language in 21 countries. As one can imagine, being able to speak the language allows people to connect with so many more people in the world. Not to mention, it is a great way to increase one’s career opportunities, both inside and outside of teaching English.After getting the Trinity CertTESOL, Road2Spain enrolees can start their Spanish language classes in Spain. They choose their location, and once they pay for the Spanish programme, the Spanish language school will release the official letter of invitation, which is needed for the Spanish student visa application.Move to Spain: A culturally immersive experienceThe Spanish classes will have a small teacher-student ratio, which means students will be able to maximise their learning. Some days, they will even get to participate in Spanish learning activities outside the classroom, making it a dynamic learning experience.Furthermore, one of the things that sets this Spanish learning programme apart is that enrolees get to be immersed in the Spanish culture. There is nothing quite like getting to live in a country with a totally different culture. This will make it much easier to learn the language. After all, interactions with Spanish people will be a daily thing.For anyone who wants to experience being culturally immersed in Spain, the EBC Road2Spain is the perfect option. Those interested can book a call with EBC today and discuss their options.Move to Spain: A stress-free and sustainable programmeOf all the different programmes to choose from, why the EBC Road2Spain?Well, this programme covers multiple key areas of interest—from language learning to earning concerns. So, for anyone who wants to learn Spanish for a year while using their newly earned English teaching certification to work as an official English teacher, this is the perfect programme.Plus, there is a great return on the initial investment as graduates will be able to access the EBC job placement programme at any other time in life. Yes, even years after their experience in Spain. Anytime a change of scenery is needed, the programme can get EBC graduates job interviews for English teaching positions.This is one of the reasons why the EBC Road2Spain is sustainable. Consider it an investment that saves time, stress, and energy. Plus, it provides job security that can be counted on. Whenever, and wherever. Furthermore, with the Spanish student visa, people can travel around Europe. What’s not to love about that?So, for anyone who wants to move to Spain but thinks it’s too complicated, the EBC Road2Spain programme makes it simple.

TEFL course certification—Alycia’s CertTESOL experience