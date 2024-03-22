Texas Leads Nation With Jobs Surge In February

TEXAS, March 22 - March 22, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas as the nation’s undisputed jobs leader following the release of February employment numbers showing jobs surging in Texas as employers added 49,800 jobs in February. Leading the nation for jobs added over the month and over the last 12 months, Texas again smashes all previous records for total jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force.



“Texas continues to dominate the nation in job creation because we've built a framework that allows free enterprise to flourish and hardworking Texans to succeed,” said Governor Abbott. “That is why businesses are growing here, why jobs are growing here, and why the future is building here. The greatest measure of our success is that more Texans are working than ever before. With unwavering optimism, continuing investments in education and innovation, and a steadfast focus on expanding economic opportunity for all Texas families, we will continue to build a bigger, better Texas for generations.”



February employment data released by the Texas Workforce Commission and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows:

Texas reaches a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,169,200.

Texas reaches a new high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 14,578,700.

Texas reaches a new high for total jobs at 14,103,700 after adding 49,800 non-farm jobs in February—the most in the nation.

Texas added 291,400 jobs from February 2023 to February 2024, the most in the nation.

February marked job growth in Texas for 44 of the last 46 months.



Last week, Governor Abbott released his 2024 Report to the People of Texas touting Texas as the nation’s leader for attracting job-creating business investments and for continued record-breaking job creation.

