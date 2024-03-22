Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui Holds A Briefing on the Second Round of Shuttle Diplomacy on the Ukraine Crisis

On March 22, 2024, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui held a briefing, introducing the second round of shuttle diplomacy on the Ukraine crisis to diplomatic envoys stationed in China and representatives from domestic and foreign media.

Li Hui briefed on the in-depth exchanges with all parties during his visits to Russia, Ukraine and relevant European countries on how to achieve a ceasefire and end the fighting as soon as possible and promote a political solution to the crisis. Li Hui stated that all parties appreciate China's efforts in shuttle mediation and expect China to play a greater constructive role. They unanimously agreed that as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a common friend of Russia and Ukraine, China could make shuttle mediation and convey information between the two countries and all parties, promote all parties to seek common ground while reserving differences and to build consensus, so as to accumulate more favorable conditions for holding peace talks.

Li Hui emphasized that China supports the timely convening of an international peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation from all parties and fair discussions on all peace proposals, and China is willing to continue playing its unique role to contribute Chinese wisdom and strength to promote the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.