Submit Release
News Search

There were 454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,161 in the last 365 days.

- Utah's Employment Summary: February 2024

SALT LAKE CITY (March 22, 2024) — Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for February 2024 increased an estimated 1.9% across the past 12 months, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 32,600 jobs since February 2023. Utah’s current job count stands at 1,735,300.

February’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 2.8%. Approximately 51,100 Utahns are unemployed. Utah’s January unemployment rate is unrevised at 2.8%. The February national unemployment rate increased two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.9%.

“The Utah economy continues to grow at a slower pace than what we saw last year,” said Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services. “The supply of labor provided by domestic labor migrating to Utah over the past several years allowed the state’s economy to grow faster than what the state’s low unemployment rate should otherwise have allowed. However, this domestic in-migration has now slowed and the state’s low unemployment rate is constraining faster growth. Therefore, Utah’s job growth pace has moderated toward the national average.”

Utah’s February private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 1.4%, or a 19,800-job increase. Seven of the ten major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains. The overall gains are led by education and health services (9,600 jobs), construction (6,900 jobs), professional and business services (2,900 jobs), and leisure and hospitality (1,600 jobs). Three sectors with job losses are financial activities (-2,100), information (-800 jobs), and trade, transportation, utilities (-300 jobs).

  • Additional analysis and tables at https://jobs.utah.gov/wi/ update/index.html
  • County unemployment rates for February will post on or shortly after March 25, 2024, at https://jobs.utah.gov/wi/ update/une/season.pdf
  • March’s employment information will be released at 7 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2024.
  • Statistics generated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Washington, D.C., modeled from monthly employer (employment) and household (unemployment) surveys.
 Listen to Chief Economist Mark Knold’s analysis of the February 2024 employment report here: https://soundcloud.com/ utahdws/utah-employment- report-february-2024

You just read:

- Utah's Employment Summary: February 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more