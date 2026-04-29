- National Apprenticeship Week is Apr. 26 to May 2

SALT LAKE CITY (Apr. 29, 2026) – To celebrate the inaugural Spring National Apprenticeship Week, Gov. Cox has declared this week National Apprenticeship Week in Utah. There are currently more than 5,300 apprentices, with more than 1,800 new apprentices over the last year, and over 300 registered apprenticeship programs in Utah.

“It’s exciting to see continued momentum and growth of apprenticeship opportunities in Utah. Apprenticeships provide the essential experience and education required for success in a promising career, while also meeting the needs of Utah’s employers,” said Casey Cameron, Commissioner of the Department of Workforce Services.

Apprenticeships are one of the many pathways that lead to a successful career. They combine on-the-job training with classroom instruction, giving apprentices practical experience while keeping college debt to a minimum. Apprentices receive incremental wage increases and a portable, national or industry-recognized credential, certificate or degree.

“Whether you are looking for the next step in your career, or are an educator or parent who wants more information about registered apprenticeships, we encourage you to visit your local Workforce Services employment center,” said Abby Lindquist, Commissioner of Apprenticeships in Utah. “We have employment counselors available at locations statewide who can guide you in finding apprenticeship opportunities in a variety of industries.”

In Utah, job seekers can find apprenticeship opportunities in automotive, construction, education, information technology, manufacturing, transportation, health care and more. To learn more, visit apprenticeship.utah.gov. Find your local employment center location here.

National Apprenticeship Week Events in Utah

Gov. Spencer Cox declared April 26 - May 2, 2026 National Apprenticeship Week in Utah. View the declaration. The following apprenticeship events are taking place:

Apr. 29: Western Electrical Contractors Association Open House, 2 to 3:30 p.m., 2511 S. Redwood Rd., Ste. 22, Woods Cross, Utah 84087

May 2: Utah Career Center’s 2026 Graduation, 6 to 8 p.m., 170 South West Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101

May 8: Utah Operating Engineers, JATC 2026 Apprentice Graduation, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 9750 South 300 West, Sandy, Utah 84070

Learn more about apprenticeships at apprenticeship.utah.gov.

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