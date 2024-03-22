Mar 18, 2024 - Jackson, MS

Media Contact: Jeannie Zieren, MMSA Director of Communication and Marketing;

601-941-5409; jeannie@msmainstreet.com

The Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) announces that Jim Miller of Madison, Miss. has been named the Executive Director of the statewide economic development organization.

In this role, Miller will lead the organization’s administrative, advocacy, and development efforts and serve as the state coordinator of Mississippi for Main Street America.

"We've seen significant economic growth and strategic successes in recent years, thanks largely to the dedication and talent of our state team," said MMSA Board President Marlo Dorsey. "We are thrilled to have Jim serve as our next executive director to continue this momentum and navigate the future. His leadership style, financial experience, and collaborative work ethic will successfully lead us into the next phase of our state's journey of economic vitality and revitalization."

Miller's professional background includes effective administrative, advocacy, and development experience as well as extensive project management and strategic partnerships.

"I am beyond honored and excited to have been selected as the next Executive Director for the Mississippi Main Street Association," said Miller. "To build upon the ongoing impactful and vital work of MMSA, its staff and Board, local Main Street Directors, and stakeholders, is a dream come true for me. I look forward to what the future holds for MMSA, and most importantly, the Main Street communities of Mississippi!"

Miller was born in Jackson, Miss. and moved to Tupelo, Miss. as a young child where he grew up. Miller graduated from Ole Miss with a degree in political science and a minor in history, and he received a master's degree from Mississippi College in higher education. He will obtain his doctoral degree this summer from the University of Southern Mississippi in higher education administration.

Miller has worked in a variety of professional settings, including the nonprofit sector, public/private higher education, and the corporate sector. He has spent the last five years serving as the Alignment Specialist and Assistant Director of Resource Development for the Mississippi Community College Board (MCCB) in Jackson, Miss., where his primary role was to research and secure federal and private grant dollars for the state’s community college system and individual institutions. Miller has managed more than $10 million in federal and state grants in his role with MCCB.

Miller previously served as Director of Career Services at Delta State University in Cleveland, Miss. and also at Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss. Miller is a graduate of MCCB's Expanding Capacity for Excellence in Leadership and is also a graduate of the Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy.

###

About Mississippi Main Street Association

The Mississippi Main Street Association is the catalyst for the preservation and economic revitalization of Mississippi’s historic downtowns and traditional commercial districts. As a Main Street America™ Coordinating Program, MMSA is one of more than 40 Coordinating Programs and leads more than 50 communities in Mississippi that are committed to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. Since 1993, MMSA has provided more than $6 billion in public and private re-investment back into Main Street communities. For more information, visit www.msmainstreet.com.

