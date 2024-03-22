eTRANSERVICES President and CEO Attends the Inaugural SDVOSB Industry Day Event
Chris Beckford, the President and CEO of eTRANSERVICES, was invited to attend the Inaugural SDVOSB Industry Day Event hosted by HHS OSDBUSTAFFORD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Beckford, a Marine Corp Veteran and the President and CEO of eTRANSERVICES, attended the Inaugural Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Industry Day Event hosted by the Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization (OSDBU). The event took place on March 11th, 2024, in Rockville, Maryland.
The event, organized by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), the Indian Health Service (IHS), the Office of Acquisition Management Services (OAMS), and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), featured presentations from key acquisition leadership and program officials from these agencies.
Attendees of the event had the opportunity to engage in discussions and networking sessions with decision-makers from AHRQ, HRSA, IHS, OAMS, and SAMHSA, as well as representatives from large prime vendors and fellow SDVOSBs.
"I was thrilled to have been invited to represent my company, eTRANSERVICES, at this event among other SDVOSBs. The event was outstanding, and the government representatives were genuine in their approach to doing business with SDVOSBs." stated Chris Beckford, President and CEO of eTRANSERVICES. "Our company’s presence at this event underscored our commitment to fostering partnerships and collaboration within the SDVOSB community aiming to work with HHS. The event provided an excellent opportunity to connect with Agency representatives and other SDVOSBs operating within the Agency."
Chris started eTRANSERVICES in July of 2011. Drawing from his military background, Chris imbues his company with a deep commitment to supporting fellow veterans. As a Small Business Administration (SBA) certified 8(a) entity and verified SDVOSB, Chris ensures that his corporation not only excels in its field but also serves as a beacon of opportunity and support for veterans transitioning into civilian life. Through his leadership, Chris continues to uphold the values instilled in him during his service, creating a lasting impact on both his company and the veteran community it serves.
