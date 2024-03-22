NCH Cardiologist Performs First Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement in Florida
NCH Rooney Heart Institute announces a groundbreaking procedure for patients with valvular heart disease.
This major achievement represents not only an important milestone for our patients and our organization but underscores our overarching commitment to innovation and clinical excellence,”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NCH Cardiologist Performs First Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Replacement in Florida
— Dr. Cubeddu
NCH Rooney Heart Institute announces a groundbreaking procedure for patients with valvular heart disease. The operation performed on March 21, 2024 by a highly specialized team led by Robert J. Cubeddu, MD, Harvard-trained interventional cardiologist and President of the NCH Rooney Heart Institute, represents the first-ever transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement performed in the State of Florida and one of 10 in the country after its recent approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Other physicians joining in this first-ever surgery in Florida were NCH Cardiovascular Surgeons David Axline, MD, Gaston Cudemus, MD, and Brian Solomon, MD.
Tricuspid valve disease is highly prevalent and affects thousands of Americans with heart disease. The condition typically manifests as a malfunctioning leaky valve that when severe, often results in congestive heart failure and is associated with poor prognosis. Until recently, treatment options for tricuspid valve disease have been limited to drugs aimed at providing symptom relief only. The introduction of a minimally invasive transcatheter approach to replace the tricuspid valve represents a major breakthrough for the thousands of patients affected by this adverse condition.
The new tricuspid valve is known as the “Evoque” valve and is manufactured by Edwards Lifescience, Inc. The self-expanding valve prosthesis is engineered from bovine pericardial tissue and is effectively delivered through a catheter inserted in the groin and maneuvered antegrade into the heart across the venous circulation. Once in position, the valve is carefully deployed replacing the function of the damaged tricuspid valve. The procedure takes approximately two hours and most patients recover quickly and are discharged home within two to three days.
"This major achievement represents not only an important milestone for our patients and our organization but underscores our overarching commitment to innovation and clinical excellence," said Dr. Cubeddu. "As a center of excellence in valvular heart disease, we are most proud and committed in providing patients a breadth of innovative solutions with early access to breakthrough therapies. The Evoque system is no different and will enable us to evaluate and treat for many more patients with valvular heart disease."
Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) remains at the forefront of cardiac care through innovation and research, continuously striving to provide patients with access to the latest advancements. The successful completion of the first transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement in Florida further solidifies NCH's position as a leader in cardiovascular care nationwide.
NCH is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for the third year in a row according to Healthgrades. This achievement puts NCH in the top 2% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance along with being named one of America’s Top 50 Hospitals for Surgical Care in 2024.
For more information about transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement and other cardiovascular services offered at NCH Rooney Heart Institute, please visit www.nchmd.org
###
About NCH
NCH (Naples Comprehensive Health) is a locally governed non-profit and an Advanced Community Health SystemTM located in Naples, Florida. The System is more than just two hospitals (referred to as the NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Hospital) with a total of 713 beds. NCH is an alliance of 775 physicians and medical facilities in dozens of locations throughout Southwest Florida that offers nationally recognized, quality health care to our community. Our mission is to help everyone live a longer, happier, healthier life. For more information, visit www.NCHmd.org.
Amanda Lucey
Naples Community Hospital Healthcare System
+17705682465 ext.
email us here