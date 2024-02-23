NCH Named Among the Top 2% in the Nation and a Top 50 Hospital for Surgical Care by Healthgrades
NCH (Naples Comprehensive Health) is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2024, according to new research released by Healthgrades
NCH Named Among the Top 2% in the Nation and a Top 50 Hospital for Surgical Care by Healthgrades
— Paul Hiltz, NCH president & CEO.
NCH (Naples Comprehensive Health) is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2024, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource consumers use to find a hospital or doctor. This achievement puts NCH in the top 2% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance and, along with being named one of America’s Top 50 Hospitals for Surgical Care, reflects our commitment to exceptional patient care.
To determine the top hospitals for 2024, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for more than 30 conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide. Unlike other hospital studies, Healthgrades ratings are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. The 2024 Healthgrades analysis revealed significant variation in hospital performance, making it increasingly important to seek care at top-rated programs. From 2020-2022, if all hospitals, as a group, performed similarly to America’s 100 Best Hospitals, 180,413 lives could have been saved.*
"We are honored to once again be recognized in the top 2% of hospitals nationwide for quality outcomes as well as being named a top 50 Hospital for Surgical Care,” said Paul Hiltz, NCH president & CEO. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our healthcare professionals who continually strive for excellence."
“Healthgrades commends NCH for their leadership and continued dedication to high quality care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “As one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals, NCH is elevating the standard for quality care nationwide and ensuring superior outcomes for the patients in their community.”
“Our team has worked tirelessly to implement innovative practices and ensure the highest standards of care across all medical specialties,” said Carlos Quintero, Chief Quality Officer for NCH. “The hospital's commitment to patient safety, quality improvement, and advanced surgical techniques has positioned us among the elite healthcare institutions nationwide and this recognition from Healthgrades helps demonstrate that.”
Other specialty awards received by NCH include being named One of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for:
-Cardiac Care™ for 9 Years in a Row (2016-2024)
-Stroke Care™ for 6 Years in a Row (2019-2024)
-Pulmonary Care™ for 5 Years in a Row (2020-2024)
-Gastrointestinal Care™ for 5 Years in a Row (2020-2024)
-Gastrointestinal Surgery™ for 4 Years in a Row (2021-2024)
-Spine Surgery™ for 2 Years in a Row (2023-2024)
-Coronary Intervention™ in 2024
NCH celebrates this achievement, and remains focused on advancing healthcare, embracing new technologies, and continuing to elevate the overall patient experience. We look forward to building on this success and maintaining and improving upon our position as a top-tier national healthcare provider who strives to help all we serve live a longer, healthier, happier life.
To learn more, visit Healthgrades.com to discover how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and why hospital quality matters here.
*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for 2020 through 2022 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Click here to view the complete 2024 America’s Best Hospital Awards Methodology.
About NCH
NCH is a locally governed non-profit and an Advanced Community Health SystemTM located in Naples, Florida. The System is more than just two hospitals (referred to as the NCH Baker Hospital and NCH North Hospital) with a total of 713 beds. NCH is an alliance of 775 physicians and medical facilities in dozens of locations throughout Southwest Florida that offers nationally recognized, quality health care to our community. Our mission is to help everyone live a longer, happier, healthier life. For more information, visit www.NCHmd.org.
About Healthgrades
Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering stronger and more meaningful connections between patients and healthcare professionals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and as a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.
