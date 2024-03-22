Proof and Wood Triumphs at World Whiskey Awards 2024, Garnering Two Prestigious Titles
Proof and Wood claimed the titles of World's Best Single Barrel Rye for Tumblin' Dice Rye and World's Best Polish Rye for The Globe.LONDON, ENGLAND, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proof and Wood, a revered name synonymous with excellence in whiskey craftsmanship, has once again proven its mastery by clinching two esteemed awards at the illustrious World Whiskey Awards held in London.
Amidst fierce competition from distinguished distilleries worldwide, Proof and Wood emerged triumphant, claiming the titles of World's Best Single Barrel Rye for its exceptional Tumblin' Dice Rye and World's Best Polish Rye for its innovative The Globe Rye Whiskey finished in Jamaican Rum Barrels.
Building upon its legacy of success, Proof and Wood continues to showcase its unwavering commitment to excellence. The brand's dedication to quality and innovation has been consistently recognized on the global stage, with previous accolades including the World's Best Bourbon for their Representative Bourbon in 2023, and the World's Best Single Barrel Bourbon for the Tumblin' Dice Single Barrel Barrel Proof (6yo). In 2022, Proof and Wood was honored with the Best American Rye Whiskey award for The Senator Rye and bestowed with the prestigious Icon Award for Independent Bottler of the Year. Notably, in 2021, their Tumblin' Dice Single Barrel Barrel Proof (4yo) was crowned as the World's Best Single Barrel Bourbon.
"Our commitment to finding quality and interesting whiskey and bottling it at fair prices is our primary mission.”, said Dave Schmier, Proof and Wood. “It's an honor and incredibly satisfying to have both the globe and Tumblin' Dice recognized as being the best in their categories in a room full of some of the best whiskey people in the world.”
This barrel of Tumblin Dice Single Barrel Rye was an 8 year old barrel of 95% Rye. And one of only 14 barrels produced during that production. Proof and Wood has also bottled 7 and 9 year versions of this.
The Globe is 100% rye that was originally distilled in Poland by a small distiller who eventually closed, and the rye was shipped to KY. First aged in Poland for a few years in French Oak, then transferred to used Bourbon barrels as it finished aging in Kentucky. After aging the rye for a total of at least 8 years, it was finished in Jamaican rum barrels that previously held rum that was part of the Exodus and 3/2 bottlings. There you have it, Polish Rye, French Oak, KY Bourbon barrels and Jamaican Rum barrels = The Globe!
The World Whiskey Awards is renowned for recognizing the pinnacle of whiskey excellence, with a distinguished panel of experts rigorously assessing entries based on quality, innovation, and flavor profile. Proof and Wood's success at this esteemed event underscores its commitment to pushing the boundaries of whiskey-making while honoring tradition and heritage.
For more information about Proof and Wood and its award-winning portfolio of whiskeys, please visit proofandwood.com.
Contact Information: Dave Schmier, dave@proofandwood.com, 203.856.8680.
About Proof and Wood:
At Proof and Wood Ventures, Inc., we invest in and develop spirits brands, and age our own spirits. Our core business is sourcing and bottling fine American whiskies, but we also import other high-quality spirits from around the world that were not available in the US previously. Founder Dave Schmier is delighted to be able to create both cocktail-friendly bottlings for value-focused bartenders and high-end collectors’ editions for connoisseurs. “Our name comes from the two things we control as a blender and finisher of fine spirits, and the two things that are incredibly important to any spirit’s flavor: the proof
it’s bottled at, and the wood of the barrel we age it in,” Schmier says. “That is who we are.”
