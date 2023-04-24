Spirits Industry Veterans Join Forces, Acquire Goza Tequila

Dave Schmier and Paul Hletko announced the acquisition of Goza Tequila, a premium tequila brand known for its exceptional blend of high-quality ingredients.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry leaders Dave Schmier and Paul Hletko today announced the acquisition of Goza Tequila, a premium tequila brand known for its exceptional blend of high-quality ingredients and laid-back attitude.
Founded in 2015, Goza Tequila had quickly attracted a loyal following based on its commitment to using only the finest blue agave and traditional distillation methods. The acquisition by Schmier and Hletko brings new investment and resources to the brand to bring it to new heights of success. The founding team will continue to be involved, working in Mexico to source tequila, bottling, and building a NOM for Goza.
“We are thrilled to join forces with Goza Tequila,” said Schmier. “The brand has a strong reputation for quality, and we believe that with our combined expertise and resources, we can re-energize the brand and find a place for Goza in the crowded but growing Tequila universe. It’s exciting to work with a well-distilled, quality agave spirit and applying our barrel management skills to bottle some exceptional tequila."
Hletko and Schmier bring their extensive experience in aging and blending whiskey to the agave spirits category. The duo is also making an investment in a new family-owned distillery in the Jalisco highland where Hletko is working with the distiller to use the cover crop corn to distill some Mexican corn whiskey.
"What's most exciting is the first thing we did, which is to fill our own barrels with fresh blanco Tequila, and our first batch of reposado is now ready for release."
Hletko added, "The tequila category is growing, and we believe that Goza is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend. We look forward to working with the team to continue to innovate and bring new, exciting products to market."
Goza Tequila will continue to be produced in Jalisco, Mexico, using only the finest blue agave and traditional distillation methods. The brand's portfolio includes a range of expressions, including blanco ($38), reposado ($40), and añejo ($50).
Limited Edition Releases:
To celebrate the variety of tequila and barrels, Hletko and Schmier selected some of their favorite barrels and bottled them individually for a Limited-Release Single Barrel Offering. The very limited selection of Anejo Single Barrels is bottled as Founder's Reserve and the Reposado as Special Reserve. Each bottle will indicate the date of barreling and bottling. These are available now in select states at $59.99 and $69.99.
About Dave Schmier
Dave Schmier is most recently known for his company, Proof and Wood, where he sources and bottles amazing liquid from all over the globe and has built a lengthy portfolio of mainly whiskey and rum. Prior to launching Proof and Wood Schmier co-founded Bardstown Barrel Selections, where the company’s successful growth of Redemption Rye Whiskey resulted in an acquisition by Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits. Schmier also founded the Independent Spirits Expo in 2005. The convention for small, craft spirits-makers, distributors, bartenders, and others now holds annual events in Chicago, New York and Las Vegas.
About Paul Hletko
Paul Hletko is the founder, distiller, and president of FEW Spirits in Evanston, Illinois, a pioneering craft distillery known for its award-winning gin and whiskey, acquired by Heaven Hill in 2022. He has been involved in the spirits industry for over a decade and is a recognized expert and a leader in the field. Paul is a founding member of the American Craft Spirits Association, where he served as president and has also served on the Advisory Board of DISCUS. Paul lives in Evanston, IL with his wife, three kids and two dogs.
About Goza Tequila
Goza Tequila is a premium tequila brand known for its exceptional blend of high-quality ingredients and smooth taste. The brand was founded in 2015 and is committed to using only the finest blue agave and traditional distillation methods. The brand's portfolio includes a range of expressions, including blanco, reposado, and añejo.
