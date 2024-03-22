Submit Release
GENEDGE Awarded Prestigious IAC Equivalent Assessor Designation by DOE MESC

Helping Manufacturers Innovate, Compete & Grow!

GENEDGE, Virginia’s premier partner for manufacturing excellence and growth, is honored to announce its recent designation.

MARTINSVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martinsville, VA – GENEDGE, Virginia’s premier partner for manufacturing excellence and growth, is honored to announce its recent designation as an Industrial Assessment Center (IAC) Equivalent Assessor by the U.S. Department of Energy's Manufacturing Efficiency and Supply Chain (DOE MESC). This prestigious acknowledgment highlights GENEDGE’s unwavering commitment to enhancing industrial energy efficiency, reducing carbon footprint, and promoting sustainable growth within the manufacturing sector.

The IAC program, established by the DOE, aims to provide small and medium-sized manufacturers with comprehensive energy assessments, recommendations for energy savings, and opportunities to train the next generation of energy-efficient engineers. As an IAC Equivalent Assessor, GENEDGE is recognized for its expertise in delivering comparable high-quality assessments and for its significant contributions to the advancement of energy efficiency in the manufacturing industry.

“This designation as an IAC Equivalent Assessor by the DOE MESC is a testament to our team’s dedication and track record of past success in delivering high quality energy assessments,” said Bill, President and Executive Director of GENEDGE. “It reinforces our mission to support Virginia’s manufacturers through innovation, competitiveness, and sustainable growth. We are excited to reintroduce this service to deliver a meaningful impact in the manufacturing sector.”

GENEDGE will continue to work closely with the DOE, industry partners, and Virginia’s manufacturing community to deliver tailored solutions that drive efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and enhance economic competitiveness.

About GENEDGE

Since 1992, GENEDGE has served the manufacturing supply chain as Virginia’s best public resource to help industry innovate, compete, and grow. GENEDGE delivers these services on behalf of the Commonwealth of Virginia through high-quality consulting, training, and programmatic solutions. A member of the MEP National Network™, and the lead for Virginia’s DOE-supported Smart Manufacturing Accelerator (VSMA), we service a market of over 11,000 companies, with nearly 350,000 employees, that produces 14% of Virginia’s GDP.

For more information about GENEDGE and its services, visit ww.genedge.org

