Royal Thai Navy Special Warfare Command, Naval Special Warfare Conduct Joint Combined Training Exchange

The joint training took place in Sattahip, Thailand, and included visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) tactics, close-quarters combat, tactical combat casualty care, live weapons ranges and training, airborne water entry training, and mission planning.

While JCET events inherently focus on U.S. military readiness and training, they also mutually enhance bilateral relations, contribute to regional stability and improve interoperability among partners and allies.

“Working with the Thai special warfare unit has given us a chance to share knowledge and expand our working relationships with a partner nation,” said a U.S. Naval Special Warfare operator. “JCETs like this enhances our integrated special warfare capabilities and fosters growth as partners and allies.”

During the JCET, the RTN SWC also hosted a cultural day for NSW operators.

“The opportunity to take a day to learn and share in our Thai partners’ rich culture only deepened our partnership,” said the NSW operator. “While warfighting and mutual capabilities are always our shared focus, the opportunity to learn more about our cultures together is invaluable.”

The United States and Thailand have enjoyed nearly two centuries of diplomatic relations and have been security treaty allies for over 65 years. The enduring relationship covers political, security, and economic cooperation, as well as a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and ensure readiness for future security challenges.