Starmax Brings New Smart Watch to the Hong Kong Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show from April 18th - 21st, 2024
Starmax will join Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show in Hong Kong from April 18th - 21st, 2024. Stop by our booth to see our latest smartwatch innovations.SHENZHEN, CHINA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starmax Technology, a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the manufacturing of smart wearable devices, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show in Hong Kong.
The Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show is one of the world’s largest mobile electronics trade fairs, covering a wide range of mobile devices, smart wearables, mobile accessories, and true wireless audio products. The show will be held at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong from April 18 to 21, 2024. Starmax will meet you at booth 5J14 in Hall 5.
“We are pleased to be part of the Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show,” said Jackson, the Design Director at Starmax. “This is a great opportunity for us to connect with industry leaders, potential partners, and customers. We look forward to showcasing our bestselling smartwatches and new products at the show.”
Starmax Technology has a strong R&D team and production base, and its products have been sold to more than 50 countries and regions, winning widespread praise and trust. In addition to providing smart wearable products, Starmax also offers sports data management and health monitoring software, as well as a full range of software and hardware integration solutions.
GTS7 and GT7 Pro Smart Watches are Starmax’s bestselling products, with a 2.0-inch high-resolution full touch screen, offering more than 100 sports modes and various health monitoring functions. Both smartwatches feature an advanced PPG sensor, enabling precise heart rate and blood oxygen detection for all skin tones, stress tracking, sleep, and emotional states. They also support multiple life assistance functions such as Bluetooth calls, notifications, music controls, and Pomodoro timer, to help users achieve a more smart and convenient life experience. In addition, GTS7 and GTS7 Pro smartwatches are available in 3 strap materials – standard silicone strap, optional stainless steel strap, and leather strap.
Starmax’s latest smartwatches and smartbands will also be on display at the show, including the GTR2, GTS5 Pro, CX3, and GTL2 models. Each of these new products has its own features and advantages, such as ultra-long battery life, step-less rotating crown, multiple sports modes, liveness detection, exercise heart rate monitoring, mood tracking, sports data tracking, and exclusive watch face market. Among them, the CX3 Smart Watch will be the best cost-effective choice with its simple and elegant appearance and rich and practical functions.
We sincerely invite you to visit our booth 5J14, where we will provide detailed product demonstrations and professional customization advice. The show will be held from April 18 to 21, 2024 at Hall 5 of the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. We look forward to meeting you at the show.
For more information, please visit istarmax.com or contact us at sales@istarmax.com.
Exhibition Information:
Global Sources Mobile Electronics Show (Hong Kong Show)
Open Days: April 18-21, 2024
Location: AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong SAR
Booth: 5J14, Hall 5
Transit Guide:
Metro: MTR Airport Express Line, alight in AsiaWorld Expo Station.
For other transits see:
https://www.asiaworld-expo.com/en-us/visiting/getting-here/directions/
Visitor Registration:
https://www.globalsources.com/tradeShows/HK/register?language=en&country=US
Cynthia L
Shenzhen Starmax Technology Co.,Ltd
sales@istarmax.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube