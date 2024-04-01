Biopsy Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The biopsy devices market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the biopsy devices market size is predicted to reach $4.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

The growth in the biopsy devices market is due to the rise in the number of cancer cases. North America region is expected to hold the largest biopsy devices market share. Major players in the biopsy devices market include Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Hologic, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation.

Biopsy Devices Market Segments

• By Product Type: Needle-Based Biopsy Guns, Biopsy Forceps, Biopsy Guidance Systems, Biopsy Needles, Other Products

• By Image Guiding Technology: MRI-Guided Biopsy, Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy, Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy, Other Imaging Technologies

• By Application: Breast Biopsy, Gynecological Biopsy, Prostate Biopsy, Blood Cancers Biopsy, Skin Biopsy, Kidney Biopsy, Gastroenterology Biopsy, Other Applications

• By End User: Diagnostics And Imaging Centers, Hospitals, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global biopsy devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The biopsy devices are used to extract sample cells or tissues from the patient's body to be examined to determine the presence of a disease.

The main product types in biopsy devices are needle-based biopsy instruments, core biopsy devices, aspiration biopsy needles, vacuum-assisted biopsy devices, biopsy forceps, and localization wires. The core biopsy devices utilize a large hollow needle to make a small incision in the skin over the lump. The various imaging technologies included are MRI-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy, ultrasound-guided biopsy, and CT scan. The applications included in this market are breast biopsy, gynecological biopsy, prostate biopsy, liver biopsy, lung biopsy, kidney biopsy, gastroenterology biopsy, and others that are used in diagnostics and imaging centers, hospitals, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Biopsy Devices Market Characteristics

3. Biopsy Devices Market Trends And Strategies

4. Biopsy Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Biopsy Devices Market Size And Growth

……

27. Biopsy Devices Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Biopsy Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

