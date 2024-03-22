SaaS-based SCM Market : A Study of the Leading Regions and Players in Industry Forecast till 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “SaaS-based SCM Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Solution, by Deployment, by User Type, by Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030,"

The saas-based scm market was valued at $7.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $26.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.42% from 2021 to 2030.

Growth in demand for real-time supply chain analysis, technology progress in digital supply chain industry, and increase in ICT spending primarily drives growth of the SaaS-based SCM market. In addition, the factors such as development of industrial-grade digital technology and upsurge in need for improved supply chain visibility fuels the market growth.

Moreover, surge in need for demand management solutions among enterprises and increase in adoption of SaaS-based SCM software in healthcare and pharmaceutical companies further boosts the growth of the market. However, security concern over cloud deployment among enterprises is expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for transportation management systems (TMS) software is expected to create major opportunities for market expansion in the upcoming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of SaaS-based SCM Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, MSaaS-based SCM Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:

Accenture

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

Infor

Manhattan Associates

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

HighJump (Korber AG)

Kinaxis Inc.

IBM Corporation and Many More

Region wise, the SaaS-based SCM industry was dominated by North America region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

The current estimation of 2030 is projected to be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. This is attributed to rapid growth in demand for SCM software due to supply chain disruptions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, there is huge demand for online shopping in several areas, which requires food & beverage, manufacturing, and logistics companies to increase their investments in automation, including the automation of supply chains. Thus, fueling the growth of the market.

Due to this outbreak, number of industries have been affected and maintaining the complex supply chain networks is becoming difficult for them, which is expected to drive the demand for SaaS-based SCM. For instance, according to a survey conducted by "Institute for Supply Chain Management Organization" in March 2020, almost 75% of the companies reported global SCM disruptions in one form or other due to the corona virus related transportation restrictions and it is further expected to increase in the upcoming few weeks. In the aftermath of severe disturbance from the COVID-19 pandemic, enterprises across the globe are intended to review their supply chain strategies to turn out to become resilient, collaborative, and coordinate with clients, suppliers, and other stakeholders. To do that, they will increase investment in SaaS-based SCM, which is expected to be opportunistic for the growth of the market.

