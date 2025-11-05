Solar Shading Systems Market to Reach $21.34 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 3.9% CAGR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Solar Shading Systems Market by Product Type (Blinds, Shades, Louvers, and Textiles), Geometry (Horizontal, Vertical, and Egg-Crate), Mechanism (Fixed, Manual, and Motorized), and Material (Metal, Glass, Wood, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global solar shading systems industry generated $17.55 billion in 2019, and is expected to garner $21.34 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesRise in spending on home remodeling and retrofitting activities, expansion of living space and protection from sun, and requirement for beautification of the building drive the growth of the global solar shading systems market. However, unreliability about harsh weather conditions, expensive nature of pricing and installation of motorized solar shading system, and design restrictions for parts hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological innovations in its mechanism and developments in fabric material present new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6351 Covid-19 ScenarioManufacturing activities of solar shading systems have been restricted due to the shutdown of the facilities with lockdown imposed by governments of many countries. In addition, supply chain disruptions have occurred. The raw material shortage was another challenge faced by manufacturers.The installation activities of solar shading systems were postponed due to lack of workforce and lockdown restrictions taken place in many countries.The demand from commercial and residential construction sectors declined significantly due to the stoppage of daily activities. However, the demand would grow steadily during the post-lockdown.The blinds segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBased on product type, the blinds segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global solar shading systems market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to the launch of innovative and state-of-the-art solar blinds by prominent vendors. However, the louvers segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027, owing to various advantages offered by louvers as compared to other solar shades such as greater comfort for occupants, minimizing energy costs, reduction in cooling loads, and enhancing the building's architectural appearance.The motorized segment to continue its dominant share during the forecast periodBased on mechanism, the motorized segment accounted for the largest market share, holding around two-fifths of the global solar shading systems market in 2019, and will continue its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to rise in demand for motorized solar shading systems from the commercial sector along with increase in awareness for energy savings and automation among customers. The report offers a detailed analysis of segments including fixed and manual.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Solar Shading Systems Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6351?reqfor=covid North America to maintain its leadership status by 2027Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global solar shading systems market, and will maintain its leadership status by 2027. This is attributed to surge in preference of end-users toward energy savings and solar protection along with focus of prominent vendors on developing advanced solar shading systems. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand from the real estate and commercial sectors in emerging economies such as India and China.Leading market playersDuco Ventilation & Sun ControlGlasscon GmbHHunter DouglasInsolrollKawneerLutronSkyco Shading Systems, Inc.Springs Window FashionsUnicel ArchitecturalWAREMA Nederland B.V.Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6351 Similar Reports We have:Hydraulic Pump Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydraulic-pump-market Mining Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mining-equipment-market Industrial Robotics Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-robotics-market Tire Recycling Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tire-recycling-market-A17016 Modular Construction Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/modular-construction-market-A05974 Adhesive Dispensing Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adhesive-dispensing-equipment-market-A138160 Smart Waste Management Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-waste-management-market-A08740 Overhead Cranes Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/overhead-cranes-market About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.