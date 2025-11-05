Metal Roofing Market Transformation Outlook | Innovation, Partnerships and New Business Models Through 2030

Metal Roofing Market, by End user

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global metal roofing market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the increasing demand across various industries and strong government support for infrastructure and construction projects. According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $23.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $33.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030.Metal roofing has gained popularity owing to its durability, energy efficiency, and low maintenance costs, which make it an ideal choice for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. However, the availability of alternative roofing materials continues to pose a challenge to market expansion. On the other hand, the booming construction industry in emerging economies offers lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14965 Market Segmentation HighlightsBy Metal Type:- Steel accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.- Zinc is anticipated to record the fastest growth with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021–2030, owing to its corrosion resistance and long lifespan.By End User:- The commercial segment held the largest share in 2020, representing nearly two-fifths of the market.- The residential segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.2%, driven by increasing adoption of sustainable roofing solutions.Regional Insights:- The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global share, and is expected to maintain its lead through 2030. The region is also poised to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 3.9%, fueled by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and government initiatives in countries such as China, India, and Japan.Key Market Players:-Prominent players operating in the global metal roofing market include:- Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd., Jinhu Color Aluminum Group, Central States Mfg, Boral Roofing, MBCI, Lifetite Metal Products LLC, ATAS International, Inc., McElroy Metal, and Aditya Profiles.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/metal-roofing-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

