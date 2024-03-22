Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline 2024: FDA Approvals, Therapies, Clinical Trials and Key Companies by DelveInsight

Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline

Small Cell Lung Cancer companies are Akeso, Ascentage Pharma, BioNTech, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Amgen, BeiGene, Genentech, AbbVie, Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, & others.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline constitutes 100+ key companies continuously working towards developing 100+ Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2024“ report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Small Cell Lung Cancer Market.

Some of the key takeaways from the Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report:

Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.

Small Cell Lung Cancer companies working in the treatment market are Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Akeso, Ascentage Pharma, BioNTech, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co, Amgen, BeiGene, Sorrento Therapeutics, Cardiff Oncology, Legend Biotech USA Inc, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc., Phanes Therapeutics, AbbVie, Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., HiberCell, Inc., and others, are developing therapies for the Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment

Emerging Small Cell Lung Cancer therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- RP12146, SYHA 1807, AK104, APG 1252, BNT 411, QL1706, Tarlatamab, Tislelizumab, Socazolimab, Onvansertib, LB2102, iC9.GD2.CAR.IL-15 T Infusion, Bevacizumab, PT217, ABBV-011, AMG 404, Ifinatamab Deruxtecan (I-DXd), HC-5404-FU, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Small Cell Lung Cancer market in the coming years.

In March 2022, Luye Pharma Group has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) in Hong Kong, China, for Lurbinectedin, targeting the treatment of metastatic Small-cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) in adults experiencing disease progression following prior treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy. Lurbinectedin, an innovative oncology medication, has been licensed to Luye Pharma by PharmaMar.

In March 2022, Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded Orphan Drug Designation to HPN328, a TriTAC® therapy targeting delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3), intended for treating Small-cell Lung Cancer (SCLC). A Phase 1/2 clinical trial focusing on the SCLC patient group is presently underway for HPN328.

In March 2022, Akeso, Inc. declared a partnership with Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd. (SHA Code 688321) to undertake a Phase Ib/II clinical investigation involving a combination treatment. This study aims to explore the effectiveness of Cadonilimab (AK104), a PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody, and Chiauranib (an Aurora B/VEGFR/PDGFR/c-Kit/CSF1R inhibitor) in patients with Extensive-Stage Small-cell Lung Cancer (ES-SCLC) whose condition progressed after receiving platinum-based chemotherapy and PD-(L)1 inhibitor as initial therapy.

In March 2022, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc., has announced the approval of the investigational new drug application (IND) by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for international multicenter phase 3 studies of HANSIZHUANG (serplulimab). This innovative anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), independently developed by the Company, will be evaluated in combination with chemotherapy and concurrent radiotherapy in patients diagnosed with limited-stage Small-Cell Lung Cancer (LS-SCLC). Earlier, the global multi-center phase 3 study of HANSIZHUANG focusing on first-line treatment for extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) successfully met the primary study endpoint of overall survival (OS). Anticipated filings for New Drug Application (NDA) in China and Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in the EU are expected in 2022, potentially positioning HANSIZHUANG as the world’s inaugural PD-1 inhibitor for the first-line treatment of SCLC.

In January 2022, Genprex, Inc. made public its extension of the oncology research and development pipeline to encompass Small-cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) as an added disease indication for its primary drug candidate, REQORSA™ Immunogene Therapy.

In July 2021, Sorrento Therapeutics has commenced a Phase III clinical trial, which is randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled, investigating Carboplatin Plus Etoposide in combination with or without ZKAB001 (an Anti-PD-L1 Antibody) among patients diagnosed with untreated extensive-stage Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Small Cell Lung Cancer Overview

Because the cancer cells exhibit characteristics of both neuron and endocrine (hormone-secreting) cells, small cell lung cancer is classified as a neuroendocrine carcinoma. Hormone-secreting cells are found in specialized tissue called endocrine tissue. These hormones perform a number of different tasks in the body.

Emerging Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:

RP12146: Rhizen Pharmaceuticals

SYHA 1807: CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology

AK104: Akeso

APG 1252: Ascentage Pharma

BNT 411: BioNTech

QL1706: Qilu Pharmaceutical Co

Tarlatamab: Amgen

Tislelizumab: BeiGene

Socazolimab: Sorrento Therapeutics

Onvansertib: Cardiff Oncology

LB2102: Legend Biotech USA Inc

iC9.GD2.CAR.IL-15 T Infusion: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bevacizumab: Genentech, Inc.

PT217: Phanes Therapeutics

ABBV-011: AbbVie

AMG 404: Amgen

Ifinatamab Deruxtecan (I-DXd): Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.

HC-5404-FU: HiberCell, Inc.

Small Cell Lung Cancer Route of Administration

Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as

Oral

Parenteral

Intravitreal

Subretinal

Topical

Molecule Type

Small Cell Lung Cancer Molecule Type

Small Cell Lung Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy

Product Type

Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

Small Cell Lung Cancer Assessment by Product Type

Small Cell Lung Cancer By Stage and Product Type

Small Cell Lung Cancer Assessment by Route of Administration

Small Cell Lung Cancer By Stage and Route of Administration

Small Cell Lung Cancer Assessment by Molecule Type

Small Cell Lung Cancer by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight’s Small Cell Lung Cancer Report covers around 100+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Small Cell Lung Cancer are – Medicine Invention Design, Inc, Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Clovis Oncology, Inc., Cardiff Oncology, Legend Biotech USA Inc, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc., Phanes Therapeutics, AbbVie, Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., HiberCell, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Harpoon Therapeutics, BioNTech SE, Boehringer Ingelheim, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., Andarix Pharmaceuticals, Telix International Pty Ltd, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Cybrexa Therapeutics, and others.

Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Analysis:

The Small Cell Lung Cancer pipeline report provides insights into

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Small Cell Lung Cancer with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment.

Small Cell Lung Cancer key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Small Cell Lung Cancer Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Small Cell Lung Cancer market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Market Drivers

Rising incidence of Small Cell Lung Cancer, improving Healthcare Infrastructure, demand for New and Effective Drugs are some of the important factors that are fueling the Small Cell Lung Cancer Market.

Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Market Barriers

However, the management of SCLC is problematic due to the aggressive nature of this type of cancer, rise in cost of treatment, poor prognosis of the disease in comparison with non-small cell lung cancer and other factors are creating obstacles in the Small Cell Lung Cancer Market growth.

Scope of Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Key Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies: Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, Akeso, Ascentage Pharma, BioNTech, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co, Amgen, BeiGene, Sorrento Therapeutics, Cardiff Oncology, Legend Biotech USA Inc, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc., Phanes Therapeutics, AbbVie, Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., HiberCell, Inc., and others

Key Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapies: RP12146, SYHA 1807, AK104, APG 1252, BNT 411, QL1706, Tarlatamab, Tislelizumab, Socazolimab, Onvansertib, LB2102, iC9.GD2.CAR.IL-15 T Infusion, Bevacizumab, PT217, ABBV-011, AMG 404, Ifinatamab Deruxtecan (I-DXd), HC-5404-FU, and others

Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutic Assessment: Small Cell Lung Cancer current marketed and Small Cell Lung Cancer emerging therapies

Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Dynamics: Small Cell Lung Cancer market drivers and Small Cell Lung Cancer market barriers

