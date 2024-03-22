Consistent ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Winner, JN Roofing & Contracting Shares Its Initiatives To Expand
EINPresswire.com/ -- JN Roofing and Contracting Inc. is one of the very few services that are continuously featured in ThreeBestRatedⓇ irrespective of the hurdles in the service and it is because JN Roofing and Contracting Inc., as an independently owned business is always continuing to do what’s necessary to better themselves and adapts their services to best fit the needs of their customers. Their continued dedication is what helps them to meet the 50-Point inspection of ThreeBestRatedⓇ. Hence, JN Roofing and Contracting Inc. is once again one of the ThreeBestRatedⓇ roofing contractors operating in Barrie, Ontario.
“We are more than happy to have yet another ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award of Excellence for the year 2024! This is a testament to our success in our daily practices and is possible because of our incredible team that all share in the same vision, to be the best in the industry with both customer service and workmanship. We are grateful for this award and look forward to receiving the award in the coming years as well!” Jason N.
THE GREATNESS OF JN ROOFING AND CONTRACTING INC.
Since their establishment in 2013, JN Roofing and Contracting Inc. has built their reputation on honesty and quality. The options they provide and their flexibility in the process has helped them evolve as the favourite roofing company of Barrie. Their team listens, answers questions/concerns and provides the best materials in the industry. JN Roofing and Contracting Inc. excels in all areas, striving each day to provide a customer experience that far exceeds expectations. The roofing business can be a tough one, but from our office to our job sites and everything in between we ensure we operate with integrity and professionalism. As Steve Jobs once said, “you have to have a lot of passion for what you do, because if you don’t, any rational person would give up.” (Especially in roofing!)
EXCITING INITIATIVES
In January of 2024, JN Roofing and Contracting Inc. purchased it’s own building at 161 Brock Street, Barrie Ontario. And two months later, in March 2024, thy opened a second office at 74 James Street, Parry Sound Ontario. They continue to establish themselves, giving customers the confidence to know that they are a company that will be around for the long haul.
Here are some further initiatives to provide even more value to their clients,
They have expanded their focus to work on their brand through exciting social media campaigns, showcasing their incredible team of roofers and why their slogan is, “WE GIVE ROOFERS A GOOD NAME.” Their goal with these campaigns is to show who a JN Roofing and Contracting Inc. “roofer” is, as some people have a preconceived notion as to who a “roofer” is to them and can tend to be negative. To date, since starting their focused campaign in May of 2023, their social media reels and posts have been viewed by over 2 million people.
JN Roofing and Contracting Inc. never will sub out a roof to another contractor. Their crews are JN Roofing and Contracting Inc. employees, they have benefits, liability insurance and WSIB.
JN Roofing and Contracting Inc. typically completes a project (your roof) in a day, this is something they pride themselves on. There is no compromise to workmanship or quality, they are able to do this because of the incredible team and their ability to work with each other in an efficient and organized manner.
JN Roofing and Contracting Inc. also believes in supporting their community. They support many local youth organizations like ringette and baseball, Youth Reach Simcoe County as well as being a regular sponsor of Gilda’s Club Simcoe County.
Here are links to some of exciting social media content that JN Roofing and Contracting Inc. has been sharing.
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1233513717208342
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwDWypoM_pD/?igsh=MWZyOGh6NjZjb3gyNQ==
https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2iXD54P3fc/?igsh=aWhrbTZwdHB1bm1y
https://youtu.be/u3CunnStr0E?feature=shared
Jason Newkirk
Jason Newkirk
JN Roofing and Contracting Inc.
+1 705-734-2988
info@jnroofing.ca
