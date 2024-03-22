Submit Release
EGLE story map details the life of woman who researched the effects of carbon dioxide on the atmosphere

As part of Women’s History Month and Reading Month, MI Environment today is putting a spotlight on a recently-released story map on the life of Eunice Newton Foote, a female scientist who was the first to describe the warming impact of greenhouse gases on the atmosphere.

Illustration of Eunice Newton Foote showing her standing looking at a piece of paper in a laboratory. Courtesy of Carlyn Iverson, NOAA Climate.gov

Illustration of Eunice Newton Foote in a laboratory. Courtesy of Carlyn Iverson, NOAA Climate.gov.

 

EGLE Classroom created the story map as part of updated lessons in the Michigan Environmental Education Curriculum Support (MEECS) climate change collection, says Eileen Boekestein, EGLE’s environmental education coordinator. MEECS is a state-specific environmental education curriculum support funded and managed by EGLE to help students learn about Michigan's economy and environment through inquiry oriented, data-based lessons in science and social studies.

The story map, which is housed in EGLE Classroom’s new MI EnviroLearning Hub, reviews of the legacy of Foote, who conducted pioneering research on the effects of carbon dioxide on the Earth’s atmosphere. Her work laid the foundation for our understanding of climate change.

