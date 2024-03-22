Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market to Exhibit Rapid Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), | DelveInsight

Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market

DelveInsight’s Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

Some of the key facts of the Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market Report:

The Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia market size was valued approximately USD 1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

The number of individuals experiencing Chemotherapy Induced Anemia in the seven major markets (7MM) was approximated to be around 1.6 million cases in 2021.

Xu et al. (2016) found that 89.5% of patients with solid tumours experienced anaemia during chemotherapy (normocytic 85%, macrocytic 10%, microcytic 5%; normochromic 47%, hyperchromic 44%, hypochromic 9%)

According to Cancer Research UK's data from 2023, the incidence of head and neck cancer in the UK is anticipated to grow by 3% from 2023 to 2025. Concurrently, there is an expected 12% increase in deaths attributed to head and neck cancers during this period. These projections highlight the significance of addressing chemotherapy-induced anemia as a crucial aspect of cancer therapy.

The Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that no gender bias has been observed in case of Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia is seen

The Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia market dynamics.

Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Overview

The primary and enduring blood-related condition among individuals with cancer is anemia. Chemotherapy-Induced Anaemia (CIA) occurs due to the infiltration of cancerous cells into healthy tissues, leading to blood loss, interference with erythropoiesis in the bone marrow, and functional iron deficiency caused by inflammation.

Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia

Prevalent Cases of Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia

Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Therapies and Key Companies

Roxadustat: Fibrogen

Desidustat: Zydus Cadila

SEPO®: FibroGen

Epoetin alfa: Johnson & Johnson

peginesatide: Affymax

epoetin beta: Chugai Pharmaceutical

r-HuEPO: Hoffmann-La Roche

Aranesp: Amgen

Gilteritinib: Astellas Pharma

Scope of the Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Companies: Fibrogen, Zydus Cadila, FibroGen, Johnson & Johnson, Affymax, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Hoffmann-La Roche, Amgen, Astellas Pharma, and others

Key Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Therapies: Roxadustat, Desidustat, SEPO®, Epoetin alfa, peginesatide, epoetin beta, r-HuEPO, Aranesp, Gilteritinib, and others

Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Therapeutic Assessment: Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia current marketed and Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia emerging therapies

Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market Dynamics: Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia market drivers and Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia

3. SWOT analysis of Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia

4. Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Disease Background and Overview

7. Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia

9. Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Unmet Needs

11. Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Emerging Therapies

12. Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market Drivers

16. Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Market Barriers

17. Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Appendix

18. Chemotherapy-Induced Anemia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

