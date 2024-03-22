Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market to Witness Rapid Growth During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Examine DelveInsight

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market

DelveInsight’s Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

Some of the key facts of the Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Report:

The Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market size was valued approximately USD 55 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In the EU5 nations, Germany recorded the largest market size for Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease in 2020, amounting to USD 4 million. Conversely, Spain and Italy reported the smallest market size for the condition, each totaling USD 2 million in 2020.

In 2020, the overall prevalent population of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease across seven major markets was estimated to be 263,835, with a projected increase expected by 2032.

The projections indicate a higher diagnosed prevalence of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease in the United States, with 95,221 diagnosed cases reported in 2020, a number that is expected to rise by 2032.

The predominant form of CMT is CMT1, which is subdivided into various subtypes, such as CMT1A, CMT1B, CMT1D, and others. Among these subtypes, CMT1A is the most prevalent.

Key Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Companies: DTx Pharma, Augustine therapeutics, Addex Therapeutics, InFlectis BioScience, Chong Kun Dang pharmaceutical, ENCell, HELIXMITH, Pharnext SA, MedDay Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Therapies: DTx-1252, HDAC6i, Research programme: GABAB PAM, IFB-088, CKD-510, EN001, Engensis, PXT3003, MD1003, and others

The Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Charcot Marie Tooth Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market dynamics.

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Overview

Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, an inherited neuropathy, comprises a spectrum of disorders impacting the motor and/or sensory peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness, atrophy, and sensory deficits. Individuals affected by this condition experience difficulties in transmitting electrical signals effectively from the brain to the muscles due to abnormalities in the nerve axon or disruptions in the insulation (myelin) surrounding the axon.

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Charcot Marie Tooth Disease

Prevalent Cases of Charcot Marie Tooth Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Charcot Marie Tooth Disease

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Charcot Marie Tooth Disease

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Recent Developments In The Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Treatment Landscape:

In January 2023, Néovacs and Pharnext SA have disclosed the signing of a financing deal. This fresh agreement outlines the financial support from Néovacs to Pharnext within the framework of the financing and strategic support arrangement initially declared on December 28, 2022.

In May 2022, Pharnext released fresh findings from the ongoing open-label follow-up extension research of PXT3003 for Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A (CMT1A), known as the PLEO-CMT-FU trial. This trial continued from the initial double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III study, the PLEO-CMT trial.

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Therapies and Key Companies

DTx-1252: DTx Pharma

HDAC6i: Augustine therapeutics

Research programme: GABAB PAM: Addex Therapeutics

IFB-088: InFlectis BioScience

CKD-510: Chong Kun Dang pharmaceutical

EN001: ENCell

Engensis: HELIXMITH

PXT3003: Pharnext SA

MD1003: MedDay Pharmaceuticals

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence of Charcot Marie Tooth Disease

Increase in Research and development Activities

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Barriers

Lack of FDA approved treatment

Difficulty in diagnosis of the disease

Scope of the Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Companies: DTx Pharma, Augustine therapeutics, Addex Therapeutics, InFlectis BioScience, Chong Kun Dang pharmaceutical, ENCell, HELIXMITH, Pharnext SA, MedDay Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Therapies: DTx-1252, HDAC6i, Research programme: GABAB PAM, IFB-088, CKD-510, EN001, Engensis, PXT3003, MD1003, and others

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Charcot Marie Tooth Disease current marketed and Charcot Marie Tooth Disease emerging therapies

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Dynamics: Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market drivers and Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

